The SamJam Bluegrass Festival returns to Piketon in August. 31-Sept. 4

WAVERLY – The award-winning SamJam Bluegrass Festival returns to the Pike County Fairgrounds in Piketon August 31-September 31. 4 and once again features some of the best talent in bluegrass music.

The lineup includes several Grammy and International Bluegrass Music Association winners.

“This range is a powerhouse from start to finish. Each day of the event has superior talent that is recognizable to bluegrass fans and that is our standard and what we believe is the measure of a great festival,” said co-organizer Sam Karr. “We’ve heard from bands telling us how excited they are to play here and it makes our fans excited to see their performances.”

The event kicks off on Wednesday, August 31 with The SamJam Hop, where bluegrass bands play at local venues to give visitors a taste of southern Ohio. Performances are at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8 p.m. at The Grove, The Waverly Eagles, and Ritchie’s, respectively.

The rest of the festival takes place at the Pike County Fairgrounds. Thursday, September 1 features performances by Keith Prater and Lacy Creek (1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.); Bourbon Revival (2 p.m. & 6 p.m.); The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.); Balsam range (20 h); and closing act The No Joke Jimmys – with Jamie Johnson, Brandon Rickman, Ron Stewart, Darren Nicholson, Adam Haynes, Terry Eldredge and Kyle Perkins.

On Friday September 2, the action starts with Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley (1pm and 4:30pm) and they are followed by Blue Mafia (2pm and 6pm), The Tim Shelton Syndicate (3pm and 7pm). h), Breaking Grass (8 p.m.) and The Travelin’ McCourys (closed).

“All of the bands on this year’s lineup are outstanding and we’re hearing a lot about The Travelin’ McCourys making their SamJam debut,” Karr said. “It’s also kind of a homecoming for their fiddler Jason Carter, who hails from Greenup County and is recognized on the Country Music Highway.”

Saturday starts with Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow (1pm & 4:30pm) and continues with Sideline (2pm), The Goodwin Brothers (3pm & 6pm), The Cleverlys (7pm), The Steeldrivers (8:30pm), and another Sideline performance to close the day.

Sunday begins with a 1 p.m. performance from Turning Ground, followed by Hammertowne (2:30 p.m.) and a Sideline All-Star Jam (4 p.m.). An after party will begin at 7 p.m. in the Budweiser King of Beers Garden, which will sell cans of Anheuser-Busch products for $1 all week.

Tickets are $45 on Thursday, $50 on Friday, $50 on Saturday, and $30 on Sunday. Customers can save significantly by purchasing a one-week pass for $130. All SamJam Hop locations are free.

SamJam corporate VIP sponsors include Todd Harris Realty, Ricer Equipment, Megan Carroll State Farm, The Waverly Eagles, Budweiser, Pike County Chamber of Commerce, Olds Firestop & Protection, Nourse of Waverly Automall, Sheriff’s Department of Pike County, WE Contracting, Dimit Truck & Trailer Repair, Ole Smoky Moonshine, The Grove, First Capital Recovery, Ecopro Pest Solutions and the Bluegrass in the Valley radio show. Group sponsors include Ohio Valley Bank, First National Bank of Waverly, US Representative Brad Wenstrup, McDonald’s of Waverly, the Piketon VFW, Wiseman Brothers Fabricating & Steel, Waverly Tire, Paige Capos, the Comfort Inn (Piketon), the Ameristay Hotel (Waverly), Rural King, Klinger Tax & Accounting Services, Higley Tent Rentals, Sport ‘N’ Shoes and Dogwood Hills Golf Course.

Co-organizer Rick Greene said local support for the event has been outstanding and is the driving force behind the event.

“It’s quite simple. Without these sponsors, there is no SamJam Bluegrass Festival, which has an economic impact of $3.5 million on Pike County each year,” he said. “That’s why we encourage people to support our sponsors as they invest in Pike County. Our sponsorship support continued to grow and as a result the festival continued to grow. »

Greene added that SamJam would also not be possible without the support of the people who make up the Pike County Senior Fair Board.

“This is an event that would typically be seen in metro Ohio or more populated locations and Pike County is playing above the bar. We have a wonderful fairgrounds with great hard working people and that gives us certain benefits,” he said. “I’m so proud of this event because we’ve built it together as a community of local people, local organizations, and our amazing bluegrass supporters. who have come to love Pike County.”

Greene said the event is filling local hotels, affecting restaurants, gas stations, grocery stores and a variety of service providers. The hundreds of campers who fill the fairgrounds and all of those proceeds benefit the Pike County 4-H program. The festival’s parent company, Southern Ohio Multimedia, also donates to various local charities and fundraisers.

Tickets are available online or at the door. To purchase tickets or for more information about the festival, visit www.samjambluegrass.com. More information is also available on the festival’s Facebook page at SamJam Bluegrass Festival.

“At this point, it looks like we’ll have a record number of campers,” Karr said. “This might be our biggest event yet and we are delighted to welcome everyone to Piketon.”

The crowd from the previous year enjoying performances at the SamJam Bluegrass Festival. Pictured is Balsam Range, who will perform on Thursday, September 1.