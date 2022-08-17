Entertainment
Jasmin Bhasin: I am very excited about my Bollywood debut
Not just Bollywood, Jasmin is going to step into Pollywood. The actress will soon be seen in Honeymoon opposite Gippy Grewal.
Mujhe sab kuch karna hai (Laughs). Of course, I want to play and be part of good projects and good scripts, but there is this thirst to be everywhere. And Pollywood was my first step towards that. It’s just the beginning. People will see me in many places and platforms in the future, she shares.
I don’t wanna take anything that comes my way
With so much already on her plate, Jasmin says she has no plans to do TV anytime soon. When you’re in your transformation phase, trying to get into something else, you can’t do everything that comes your way. I get a lot of offers, but I don’t want to accept everything that comes my way. I want to choose the right project and give it my best. Honeymoon was one of those projects for me. I look forward to its release, she said.
Jasmin adds: When it comes to television, if something interesting comes my way, I’ll definitely take it. Television made me who I am today. I will never turn my back on him. But from now on, television is not the focus. I work my way into movies and OTT projects and just focus on that. I have a very strong feeling that things will work out here (smile). And television is my home; I know I can get back to it whenever I want.
As an actor, Jasmin is quite satisfied at the moment. My TV shows have been very popular; I worked with the biggest production houses. After that I did two of the biggest reality shows on TV Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. And after having succeeded in everything (smile), in just five years, I’m trying to find my way into the cinema. I think I was very lucky, she shares.
Aly and I focus on work; we are not stressed about marriage
On a personal level, Jasmin has a happy relationship with Aly Goni. She recently visited her hometown in Jammu. About vacation, she told us, we wanted to visit Bhaderwah and other places around Patnitop, so we planned this trip for two days. It was beautiful, and I had a lot of fun.
Are wedding plans in place? We want to achieve our professional goals before taking the plunge. We are both very ambitious people and we want to accomplish everything. For now, the focus is our work, and all the other things will fall into place, I’m sure. Until then, we’re here for each other. We supported each other. Shaadi toh honi hi hai,
uska koi stress
nahi haisaid Jasmine.
