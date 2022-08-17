Australian actor who disappeared after online date has been found

Laura McCulloch, an Australian actress who allegedly disappeared in Los Angeles after an online date, has not only been found, but she has also been arrested.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested Friday night on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest after allegedly biting a police officer who was called to a restaurant in Santa Monica in response to an altercation, Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police in a statement to The Times.

McCulloch appeared at the airport courthouse on Tuesday and was charged with a felony, according to online court records. Bail was set at $25,000.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Santa Monica police were dispatched to a restaurant in the 200 block of Arizona Avenue to report a battery, Flores said. They were told that McCulloch allegedly threw a drink at a restaurant patron and their 2-year-old child.

McCulloch showed obvious signs of intoxication, then accused officers by shouting profanities and continued to act aggressively as officers tried to calm her down.

During efforts to detain her, she became physically combative, kicked officers and bit one officer on the shoulder, Flores said.

Prior to this, McCulloch’s friends and family were desperately looking for her after her alleged disappearance and they went so far as to share missing persons posts on social media and start a GoFundMe to help fund the search. This after the Los Angeles Police Department refused to begin a search for the woman, the family said.

LAPD Public Information Officer Tony Im said McCulloch was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen Friday at her home.

The family set a goal of $5,000 (Australian dollars) to help with the search effort and had raised $1,000 by noon Pacific time on Tuesday.

Laura has been successfully located! At this current stage, we are unable to confirm what condition she is in and if additional financial support is needed, but I will do my best to provide an update as soon as it becomes available, wrote the cousin of the cast and GoFundMe organizer, Merrie McCulloch. on the fundraising page early Tuesday.

In the meantime, I can confirm that it was only through the efforts of her amazing friends and family that she was successfully located and I’m sure they will want to pass on their sincere gratitude for your incredible contributions and support. so far.

The McCulloch family said she went missing on Friday and was last seen in the Santa Monica area wearing a blue blouse, red skirt and beige shoes as she got ready for a first date you with Tinder or Bumble. They said she had missed a number of crucial commitments, classes and work, which is highly unusual for her, adding that efforts to track her phone and obtain CCTV footage of her had was unsuccessful and that attempts to implicate the authorities, including law enforcement and the Australian Embassy, ​​had been unsuccessful.

According the daily mailwho posted some of the missing persons posters, the bubbly and vivacious woman from the Australian state of Victoria had also deleted her dating profiles.

“

The family said they have hired a private investigator and the fundraising money will go directly to McCulloch’s sister, Clare McCulloch, to help pay for the investigation, posters and any necessary travel.

McCulloch reportedly moved in 2021 from New York to Los Angeles, where she worked as an actress, singer, voiceover, writer and producer, the Daily Mail reported. Her only screen credit was for Abigail Bogles’ independent short film Covid Support Group.

She also starred in an American stage version of A Tale of Two Cities in South Carolina in March 2021 and worked as a nanny between roles.

In Australia, she appeared in the short film The Black Sheep in 2010 and as a dancer in the film version of The Nutcracker in 2009.