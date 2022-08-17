Entertainment
Australian actor who disappeared after online date has been found
Laura McCulloch, an Australian actress who allegedly disappeared in Los Angeles after an online date, has not only been found, but she has also been arrested.
The 37-year-old woman was arrested Friday night on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest after allegedly biting a police officer who was called to a restaurant in Santa Monica in response to an altercation, Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police in a statement to The Times.
McCulloch appeared at the airport courthouse on Tuesday and was charged with a felony, according to online court records. Bail was set at $25,000.
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Santa Monica police were dispatched to a restaurant in the 200 block of Arizona Avenue to report a battery, Flores said. They were told that McCulloch allegedly threw a drink at a restaurant patron and their 2-year-old child.
McCulloch showed obvious signs of intoxication, then accused officers by shouting profanities and continued to act aggressively as officers tried to calm her down.
During efforts to detain her, she became physically combative, kicked officers and bit one officer on the shoulder, Flores said.
Prior to this, McCulloch’s friends and family were desperately looking for her after her alleged disappearance and they went so far as to share missing persons posts on social media and start a GoFundMe to help fund the search. This after the Los Angeles Police Department refused to begin a search for the woman, the family said.
LAPD Public Information Officer Tony Im said McCulloch was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen Friday at her home.
The family set a goal of $5,000 (Australian dollars) to help with the search effort and had raised $1,000 by noon Pacific time on Tuesday.
Laura has been successfully located! At this current stage, we are unable to confirm what condition she is in and if additional financial support is needed, but I will do my best to provide an update as soon as it becomes available, wrote the cousin of the cast and GoFundMe organizer, Merrie McCulloch. on the fundraising page early Tuesday.
In the meantime, I can confirm that it was only through the efforts of her amazing friends and family that she was successfully located and I’m sure they will want to pass on their sincere gratitude for your incredible contributions and support. so far.
The McCulloch family said she went missing on Friday and was last seen in the Santa Monica area wearing a blue blouse, red skirt and beige shoes as she got ready for a first date you with Tinder or Bumble. They said she had missed a number of crucial commitments, classes and work, which is highly unusual for her, adding that efforts to track her phone and obtain CCTV footage of her had was unsuccessful and that attempts to implicate the authorities, including law enforcement and the Australian Embassy, had been unsuccessful.
According the daily mailwho posted some of the missing persons posters, the bubbly and vivacious woman from the Australian state of Victoria had also deleted her dating profiles.
“
The family said they have hired a private investigator and the fundraising money will go directly to McCulloch’s sister, Clare McCulloch, to help pay for the investigation, posters and any necessary travel.
McCulloch reportedly moved in 2021 from New York to Los Angeles, where she worked as an actress, singer, voiceover, writer and producer, the Daily Mail reported. Her only screen credit was for Abigail Bogles’ independent short film Covid Support Group.
She also starred in an American stage version of A Tale of Two Cities in South Carolina in March 2021 and worked as a nanny between roles.
In Australia, she appeared in the short film The Black Sheep in 2010 and as a dancer in the film version of The Nutcracker in 2009.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2022-08-16/missing-australian-actor-laura-mcculloch-arrested
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]