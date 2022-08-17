Sanath Jayasuriya meets actor Mammootty





Former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya on Tuesday met Malayalam actor Mammootty who is in Lanka to shoot a movie. The Sri Lankan superstar shared a message with the film legend, captioned: “It was an honor to meet senior Malayalam actor @mammukka. Sir you are a real super star. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka I would like to invite all Indian stars and friends to #VisitSriLanka to enjoy our country.

In the post, Jayasuria, who was recently named her country’s tourism brand ambassador, urged Indian stars and friends to visit Sri Lanka, which is reeling from an unprecedented economic crisis. The Indian Ocean islands’ indebted economy has collapsed after running out of money to pay for food, fuel and medicine, sparking months of protests. The government owes $51 billion ($50 billion) and is struggling to pay the interest on these loans, let alone repay the principal. Recently, Australia men’s cricket team players who had traveled to Sri Lanka for 3 T20Is, 5 ODIs and 2 Tests, donated their prize money from their tour of the island nation to support the residents in need, Cricket Australia said. It was an honor to meet the senior Malayalam actor @mammukka . Sir, you are a real super star. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars and friends to #VisitSriLanka enjoy our country pic.twitter.com/7PHX2kakH8 Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) August 16, 2022 Our Australian men have donated their prize money from the recent Sri Lanka tour to support children and families affected by the country’s worst economic crisis in decades, CA wrote on its official Twitter account. The donation will go to @unicefaustralias programs to support nutrition, healthcare, clean water, education and mental health services, read a follow-up tweet. The donation was led by Australian Test Captain Pat Cummins, UNICEF Australia Ambassador, and Aaron Finch, who is the ODI and T20I national team captain. A total of 45,000 Australian dollars (25,36,294 lakhs in INR) was donated by the team. The cricket took place amid internal turmoil in the country due to the dire financial situation and protests demanding the resignation of then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Sri Lanka will then contest the Asian Cup, followed by the T20 World Cup in October.

