Ruben Ostlund Provides Update on Upcoming Movie The Entertainment System Is Down (Exclusive) | New

Ruben Ostlund has shared new details about his upcoming movie, The entertainment system is brokenwhich he says will be another international co-production.

Having previously revealed the film would be set on a long-haul flight where digital entertainment consoles stop working, Ostlund has now said it aims to take the story to a point where passengers bring the plane down.

He also said Filter he expects the film to be an international co-production like Palme d’Or triangle of sadnessand confirmed that he will reunite with French producer Philippe Bober through the latter Coproduction Office.

Bober produced Ostlund’s last three feature films Force Majeure, The place and triangle of sadness and was co-producer and associate producer on both before that, To play (2011) and Involuntary (2008).

With the script at an early stage, production dates have yet to be announced. It is expected, but not yet confirmed, that the Coproduction Office will handle sales of the film, as it has done for Ostlund’s last five feature films.

Ostlund said Filter he has begun gathering ideas for the story, which he will write himself, but with input from other collaborators, including his wife Sina Gortz, who Ostlund says put 10,000 hours of work into triangle of sadness.

For casting, Ostlund will continue its usual practice of working with a new group of actors, in addition to Triangle star Woody Harrelson, who revealed his participation in the new film at Cannes. It was difficult for me to reuse actors; you want to create a completely new universe every time, the director said.

Regarding the plot, Ostlund described the film as a disaster movie.

Shortly after takeoff, the crew got the horrible passenger announcement, unfortunately the entertainment system was down, he said. Passengers are therefore condemned to 15 hours of non-digital distraction in their lives.

It’s going to be very interesting to investigate how we get to chaos on this flight, he continued. I think it’s 100% credibly possible to create such chaos on the flight that it crashes.

Unlike many filmmakers who prefer to keep a project a secret until it’s in production, Ostlund is keen to discuss The entertainment system is brokenas a means of finding ideas.

One of those stories that might end up in the movie was about someone who was on a flight from Europe to the United States, and was flying over Greenland, and all of a sudden it got really heavy turbulence .

Twenty percent of oxygen masks fell off; but only 20%. So it became a fight to get an oxygen mask. Half a minute later the crew came out and said: Sorry, nothing happened, it was a false alarm kind of like a mass Force Majeure situation [when an avalanche causes panic amongst a group of skiers]. Because then you’re going to spend another four or five hours with the person you struggled with.

chance of revolution

The 2022 Ostlunds Palme d’Or winner performed well in front of local Sarajevo audiences as the festival opened on Friday. The film depicts passengers and crew of distinct social status, on a luxury yacht; when the yacht crashes during a storm, social norms are upended.

With rising energy prices fomenting social unrest across much of Europe, Ostlund says revolutions often require a trigger. He cited a 1783 volcanic eruption in Iceland that was a catalyst for the French Revolution due to its effect on crop yields; and a photo of Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie feeding his dogs extravagant portions of meat, prompting mass outrage among a starving populace.

When this image was published and broadcast, people had had enough, he said. It can be different depending on the time. It will be interesting to see if [social unrest] will happen or not.

He also criticized European societies as being too individualistic, limiting collective progress.

We have lost our trust in the state, Ostlund said. In 1967, Sweden switched from left-hand traffic to right-hand traffic. Isn’t it amazing that eight million people any day can adapt to this? And there were actually fewer car accidents in the following years than there had been in traffic history.

It says something about how we can organize people in a society and create a new social contract. As for the biggest problems we face today, we’re not going to be able to solve them if we have this individualistic society where it’s all about how I position myself and what that I love.

speaking to Filter Shortly after British-Indian author Salman Rushdie was stabbed onstage in New York, Ostlund described the incident as a bit chilling and said media attention to the disputes in turn breeds more violence.

It’s almost like [select media outlets] forget that culture actually creates behavior, he said. Another outcast young man might want to get this job by creating a terrorist attack.

The media will first say that the world is very dangerous, very violent, etc. Then the world will follow.

As for a possible rewards campaign for triangle of sadnessOstlund said it would be fantastic to have an Oscar, but ironically described the Palme d’Or of which he has two as the best prize.

He added that it was difficult to travel to events without his wife and 11-month-old son; but that they are going to accompany him a lot in the promotion and the celebration of the film.

After receiving the honorary heart of Sarajevo on Friday, Ostlund then took part in a coffee session and a masterclass on his career to date. neon fate triangle of sadness in the US on October 7 followed by Curzon in the UK and Ireland from October 28.