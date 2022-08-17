Meet Sanober Pardiwalla, Bollywood’s First Stuntwoman Who Performs Death-Defying Stunts

In 2009, when Sanober Pardiwalla was filming for the multilingual Mani Ratnam Ravanshe had to jump off a 300ft cliff near the Athirapally waterfalls in Kerala.

The scene photographed showed the heroine trying to kill herself by jumping off a cliff, but she ultimately survived after falling through rocks, trees, and branches and eventually landing in the river.

As a stuntwoman, Sanober did the right thing, but Mani Ratnam told her she had to do a reshoot because her fall was perfect.

Sanober Pardiwalla

Mr. Mani told me that she was a tribal woman, and not athletic at all. His [idea] is to end her life and she only survives thanks to fate. He said my fall was a little too professional, she recalls with amusement.

He asked me not to worry about my costume, my hair or anything else. My downfall needed to have its own body language and still show me surviving. This stunt earned me a nomination for the Taurus World Stunt Award, says Sanober.

In another instance, while filming the same movie, this time for a 150ft drop, one of the safety cables broke and Sanober was suspended approximately 75ft, next to a waterfall, without no way to go up or down.

Keep calm and carry on

In such unpredictable circumstances, Sanober reiterates the importance of staying calm.

It took almost 30 minutes to repair the cable. I knew I couldn’t do anything but wait. Even if I screamed at the top of my lungs, I would be drowned out by the sounds of the waterfall. All I could do was focus on shallow breathing, enjoy the view of the waterfall, and go into a meditative state, knowing that whatever the problem was, they would fix it soon, she said.

Sanober is popularly known as Bollywood’s first stuntwoman.

By age 12, she had already earned a black belt in karate. When a commercial shoot for Nakshatra Diamonds came along, she performed somersaults and gymnastic moves as a double for Aishwarya Rai and realized that she was good at it.

She may have been young, but she made up for that by being a committed martial artist and enjoying the benefits that came with it.

I was already heavily into martial arts, winning nationally. When you’re in a fight, you understand it’s not about the fight you plan, strategize, know the pros and cons of every move, and learn to calculate everything in a split second. You don’t have time to think on the ground. Why do you think I am a very good boxer, not only because I know how to box, but because my brain can strategize, analyze and understand the movement of the opposition and react to that moment, she said.

Sanober says those reflexes are developed at a tender age and have held her in good stead throughout her journey as a doppelganger.

I understood from the first day of my shooting that I was very good at doing stunts with accuracy, because I could understand what the director wanted. How do I just tilt my face at this particular angle, so the camera doesn’t see the face, it only sees the hair. I had that level of understanding, I wouldn’t call it maturity. But I had that level of understanding, which is why reflexes are built, she said.

where her heart belongs

By the time Sanober graduated, she had already worked as a stuntwoman in 40 films.

She remembers some interesting experiences, including jumping from 16e floor of a building when she was only 15 years old for the film Bhoot.

In Heroes: A Spy’s Love Story, as Preity Zinta’s doppelganger, she was part of a large bomb blast sequence that drifts people down a river into Pakistan.

The entire sequence featured lots of water and fire as well as broken glass. Filmed in a glass house, there was a large scene that collapsed with everyone sliding in the water, she said.

Recently, Sanober shot a tricky sequence for Shamshera, where she had to dive at least 15 feet to show an underwater perspective.

Filming that, framing that and giving the right lighting underwater, in a sari and going down 20 feet and swimming around a bit was a challenge. There was no oxygen or breathing apparatus. It takes a lot of breathing exercises and staying calm to perform it, because there are times when there are multiple takes, you’re out of breath and it’s awfully cold in the water, she says.

Sanober agrees that there was no concept of a stuntwoman a few years ago. She used to hear, stuntman ko bulao (call the stuntman), just for her to fix them, you can call me stuntwoman! Acceptance and understanding took a long time to come.

The stuntwoman, who has worked with popular Bollywood actors, doesn’t seem too concerned about whether her name appears in a movie’s credits.

For the past five years, each person has been credited for the work they have done. But I don’t think that’s a big deal, says Sanober.

The stunt doubles are part of the Movie Stunt Artists Association which provides them with medical insurance. Sanober says actor Akshay Kumar has been very supportive of this initiative, ensuring that payments are regularized and working conditions are favorable.

But if you ask her if the returns are good enough for the risk she’s taking, Sanober is pragmatic.

No money is good for the level of risk I’m taking. It’s about what you want for me, it’s purely about performance, she believes.

If you ask me where I see myself in 10 years, it would still be on a film set, because that’s what excites me. I’ll either be a stunt choreographer or a safety coordinator or a rescue diver because I’m qualified for that. I can’t see myself doing anything else. This is where my heart belongs, concludes Sanober.