Superman and Lois to recast Jonathan Kent after actor Jordan Elsass fails to show up on set





Superman and Lois Star Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent in the show’s upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), since the series debut. The role is set to be recast for Season 3. Reports say it was cast after Elsass failed to show up in Vancouver, where Superman and Lois films, within a deadline given by the studio. It’s unclear at this point why Elsass is leaving the show, although it’s believed to be down to a personal matter. and Variety confirmed it is not due to a “workplace problem”. “Jordan Elsass has informed the Studio that he will not be returning to Superman and Lois for season three for personal reasons,” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement Tuesday night. “Jonathan Kent’s role will be recast.” Initially portrayed as clean, modest, and generous, with an aw-shucks attitude that doesn’t seem dated, Jonathan d’Elsass made some startling revelations in the show’s first two seasons. This included the recent debut of “Bizarro-Jon”, an alternate universe version of him who has superpowers. “Honestly, that was my favorite part of the whole season,” Elsass previously said. Weekly entertainment. “It was so much fun getting into that headspace. I mean, you feel really powerful. And that’s what happens when you’re really in there and doing the scene: it can drain your life. , or it can make you feel like a million bucks. Playing Jon El, because he’s confident and dark, kind of like the Joker, I think that’s a big similarity there. Heath played him all the time he’s very, very confident in any situation and he doesn’t care.” He continued, “But the difference is that Jon El at least wants to be very calculated and meticulous and very calm and cool, but inside he’s still young and obviously he’s still going through these high-pressure, high-stress situations. That was the hard part, playing on the fact that he’s still the same age as the other Jons. He’s still a kid, you know? I had to play in there where it’s not super, super dark He still doesn’t fully understand how the world works and people’s motivations because he’s still young and naive. It was an interesting dynamic to play because he’s not just a villain in his own right. There’s still a bit of innocence in him and there’s still some good in him. But he’s a villain in the making, absolutely.” Season 3 of Superman and Lois is set to premiere in 2023 on The CW. This story develops…

