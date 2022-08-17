Welcome to The Daily Beasts Obsessed, where we cover movies, TV shows and Ryan Phillippes Butt

Sometimes Katy Perry throws a slice of pizza in a crowded club, and you can’t stop thinking about it. A movie like Nope comes out, and that’s all you want to talk about for two weeks. Maybe you’ve seen Real Housewife Teresa Giudices, a true wonder, need to let off steam. Or Che Diaz is unleashed in the world, and you need a safe space to work there.

With this in mind, I welcome you to The Obsessed Daily Beasts, a new destination for pop culture fans to indulge in content on all the TV shows, movies, and wild celebrity behavior that, for better or worse, dominates our thoughts. (Certainly better.)

Well, have reviews! Well, go for interviews! Well, have a heated argument why Pete Davidson should join the reality series Boy’s Island! We take these questions seriously, in all their clumsy glory.

The Daily Beasts Obsessed began four years ago as a weekly newsletter that I started with Marlow Stern, Entertainment Editor/Fearless Leader/Beasts Culture Czar/the mother I never had, and the sister everyone wants. This new site is the culmination of an incredible amount of work by all departments of The Daily Beast, one of the most important and, if I say so myself, funniest companies in the history of our publications. We were thrilled to have her debut featured by Paramount+. (I choose to believe that Christine Baranski and RuPaul wrote the check themselves. Let me have this.)

It’s a place to find the content we’ve always excelled at producing on The Daily Beastsharp with vibrant writing from some of the industry’s most entertaining critics and journalists, all under one umbrella, with more resources, more enthusiasm and, as you can see, a beautiful design.

New initiatives have been introduced, including a new culture-themed crossword puzzle and the Obsessive feature on the new homepage, a one-stop-shop to access all the stories we’ve produced on the leading entertainment concern of the moment. It could be a hit TV series, like stranger things, EuphoriaWhere And just like that… or a major news story, like a certain slap that took place at a high-profile awards ceremony. And, trust us, our team had a lot say about it.

It is a living and breathing project. Were already expanding with a new newsletter, called See/Skip, written by Coleman Spilde, which you absolutely must subscribe to if you want a hilarious preview of what you should watch based on our reviewer recommendations. The Daily Beasts Obsessed newsletter, the Gremlin we watered down to create this brand new business, will always be alive and well. (If you don’t get that reference, you just put me to shame.)

And, of course, you should definitely follow and subscribe to our newest social media handle, @beastobsessed, on Twitter, instagram, Facebookand ICT Tac. Yes, they finally convinced this old man to download TikTok. How are you, children friends?

We want to be in conversation with all of you, because if you’re anything like us, you know that the way we engage with pop culture is more global now than it ever has been.

There are 357 scripted series that have been created… in June. This is not hyperbole. It’s a real number, and excludes reality TV, docuseries and sports. Add to all that the movies debuting not just in theaters, but on all 137 streaming services (OK, that’s not a real number), and that’s a lot of great content, but also a lot of noise.

You want to know if a series or a movie is good or bad, and you were delighted to provide this service. Think of us as your pop culture spirit guides. The View or Jump section on our new site is our way of guiding you through the chaos to the projects that are worth your time. We consider making sure you have fun our civic duty, which means we’ll not only make recommendations, but also deliver them with the sass and bravado you’ve come to expect from The Daily Beast.

And, like you, we’re also interested in what actors say, tweet or do on talk shows. We care about that fabulous coat they wore on this episode of their new show, we care whether they removed their American accent, and we care about the embarrassing TikTok they created to promote everything. We think you, in turn, will be interested in what reviews like ours say about this.

It’s fun to be a fan. When you come here, you meet fans. Our writers, editors, photo team, social team and everyone who works there are entertainment fans, so everything you see on this site will come from this place.

You will discover what we liked, and I hope you will too. You will be notified what we couldn’t bear. And you’ll be a captive audience to our rants, raves, and indulgent screeches on behalf of the most ridiculous things that have invaded our brains. (We could not not pay tribute to Al Pacinos shrek– themed phone case, for example, or stand firm in our position that the new season of Bridgerton need more butts. We have a diary and we weren’t afraid to wear it on our sleeve.)

It’s the dumbest beat in the world, and we plan to drive recklessly in the clown car. But it’s also one of the things in our lives that we should take most seriously, and we promise to do so too.

At any given time, some of us are lost, grieving, or distracted. Were happy, hopeful or, perhaps, just excited. We have people in our lives that we miss, want to know better, and admire. There are people we don’t understand. There are people who make us feel seen. There are people who inspire us, enrage us, entertain us, mystify us and put our lives in perspective. There is Oprah.

Pop culture helps us process all of these things. Sure, his TV, his movies, his music, his Instagram and his paparazzi photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who spend hours analyzing and chatting. But it’s also so human. It connects us, and it’s huge, especially now, what do we need if not community? More importantly, it moves us. These are the things that open our hearts and throw our worlds off course. We think about life, people, beliefs and what’s going on right new ways.

Before I sat down to write this, I looked at several of my Obsessed newsletters. It’s a remarkable diary of my life, through the meaningful and powerful prism of pop culture. My highest peaks and my most painful heartbreaks and those of our society in recent years are reflected through the projects, news and events that have helped us to heal and, perhaps more importantly, to really feel it, so that we understood its impact and perhaps who we really are.

There are things we saw and experienced that brought us such joy, the celebration that we desperately needed. There was music that imprinted itself on all kinds of memories, new track listings on the soundtrack of our lives. And there were ridiculous, silly, and just plain fun stories and moments to spout out. With this site, we will do all this together.

It’s equally important to me that we highlight an underrated TV show or documentary that deserves your attention, and that we make sure you’re up to date with the world’s most pressing news, like that Ryan Phillippe posed with a painting of his nude scene in cruel intentions.

We want you to be excited to read our content. We want you to have watched every episode of a series or every frame of a new movie multiple times, then think, I want to see what Obsessed has to say about it. We also want you to click through our stories and have no idea what we’re writing about, while being completely entertained and maybe even a little educated by what you read.

Come here to have fun. Come here for a deep dive. Come here for feelto be happy, to laugh, to be sad, and to feel like you’ve found the people who think about pop culture like you. Come here to be obsessed.

Keep obsessing! Follow the obsessed daily beasts on Facebook, Twitter, instagram and ICT Tac.