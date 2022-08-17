Nobody Gave Us A Hope In Hell: 83, The Feel-Good Film About India’s Underdog Cricket Team | Bollywood

On Sunday night, a film wiped the slate clean of this year’s awards Melbourne Indian Film Festival: 83, an unconventional sports biopic and one of the best Bollywood films of recent years. The comedy-drama won Best Picture, Best Director for acclaimed writer-director Kabir Khan and Best Actor for Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev, the captain of the 1983 Cricket World Cup team. , vastly underrated and underfunded, who claimed victory against the returning two-time West Indies champions.

Khan was 15 when the final was played at Lords cricket ground in London, but he couldn’t grasp the scale at the time. More than the match itself, I remember very distinctly thinking that day: why the hell is everyone going crazy? he says. Why are the adult relatives in my family crying? Why do people dance?

83 trailer.

It was only when he learned of the widespread pessimism surrounding India’s chances, particularly from the Indian players themselves, seven of whom had already booked holidays in the United States believing they would not pass. not the group stages that he began to shape his storyline.

People sometimes ask me: Would you like to do 2011? Khan said, referring to India’s second World Cup victory in Mumbai. And I’ve often said that 2011 isn’t really a story. In 2011, we were the favourites. We were playing at home, we had a lot of superstars in our team, we went ahead and won. It’s 1983 which is a story, because nobody in the world gave us a hope in hell.

Today, when we say cricketer in India, we think Ferrari, we think money. This team had no money Kabir Khan

Another notable difference between the two victories was that the 2011 World Cup was widely watched in its entirety, but only the 1983 final and semi-final were shown live in India (a dramatized decision in ’83). Also, India’s second group stage game against Zimbabwe, in which Dev broke a world record 175 runs, was not shown anywhere due to a BBC strike. No video of the match exists.

That was the biggest responsibility for me, because this round took on such mythical proportion in people’s imaginations, Khan said. To recreate this match, he not only visited the Archives of the lords, but also interviewed residents of the town of Royal Tunbridge Wells, who witnessed the game first hand. For the first time, cricket fans can watch 83 to see a version of this game.

Spitting Image: Actor Ranveer Singh (left) and cricketer Kapil Dev, who Singh plays, at the 83 premiere in Mumbai in December. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images

The cast of Khans also went to great lengths to portray the cricketing greats of 1983: right-handed actor Dhairya Karwa spent months practicing left-arm bowling to portray Ravi Shastri, while Singh even moved in with Dev for two weeks to study the mannerisms of skippers. To keep his recreations in tune with the times, Khan used era-specific lenses and placed his cameras only outside the boundaries, to mimic the broadcast style of the 1980s. He also incorporated real archival footage in the drama to punctuate the re-enactments by the actors, many of whom spit out footage of the legends they portray.

While it comes down to a stellar makeup job in Singh’s case, there’s a more intimate reason for some of the other actors. Chirag Patil plays his own father, Sandeep Sandy Patil, who was one of India’s drummers. Mali Marshall plays her late father, West Indian fast bowler Malcolm Marshall, a casting decision that deepened Khans’ understanding of his own project.

With Mali, I really felt that there is now this whole generation that grew up and was not aware of what exactly happened, and it is to this generation that I owe tell the story, Khan said. When I first told him the story, he was shocked because growing up they knew that Kapil and his devils had won the World Cup, but they didn’t know they were such underdogs. Today, when you say cricketer in India, you think Ferrari, you think money. You don’t realize this team had no money and there were no superstars.

While 83 serves up the cricketing equivalent of superhero fan service, there’s even a scene where the real Dev applauds Singh’s fictionalized portrayal of himself from the stands, this entertaining and moving film has a more great meaning. This is not just a narrative, but a tribute to a historic tournament, capturing what the 1983 World Cup has become in Indian consciousness: a legend to be passed down from generation to generation.