Young adults watch SIX times less TV than OAPs as entertainment generation gap reaches high

The generation gap in television viewing has reached a new high, with young adults watching six times less than those over 65, the media regulator revealed yesterday.

Ofcom found that Gen Z, aged around 16 to 24, spends less than an hour a day watching traditional channels, a drop of two-thirds in ten years.

On the other hand, the over 65s still listen to scheduled television for five hours and 50 minutes on average per day, a little more than ten years ago.

In a report, the regulator also revealed the decline in popularity of big traditional TV channels such as BBC1 and ITV over the past decade.

Since 2012, the weekly proportion of people reached by BBC1 has fallen by ten percentage points, from 72% to 62%. BBC2 fell around eight percentage points to 39%.

This follows how the streaming revolution, led by companies like Netflix, has drawn many viewers from traditional TV services. ITV saw a similar drop in percentage points to BBC1, dropping to 48%.

But despite the boom in streaming services fueled by Covid lockdowns, Ofcom has revealed the cost of living crisis is starting to hit subscription TV. The number of households subscribing to at least one streaming service fell by more than 350,000 to 19.2 million.

Around a fifth of UK households, or 5.2 million, pay for the three main streaming subscription services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

Nine in ten people aged 18-24 said they head straight to social, on-demand or video-based streaming platforms, bypassing traditional TV channels, when looking for something to watch . Netflix is ​​their most popular channel.

Public service broadcasters such as the BBC and ITV continue to face dips in viewership.

Ofcom added that the overall decline in television viewing had started to ‘accelerate’, despite viewership figures of over ten million for events such as the Women’s Euro final. 2022 and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

For the first time, public service channels reach less than half of 16-24 year olds.

The BBC tends to have a higher proportion of audiences over 34 compared to ITV.

For example, Ofcom stated that around 90% of BBC1’s audience was over 35 years old.

Ian Macrae, Ofcom’s director of market intelligence, said: “The streaming revolution is widening the gap between TV generations, creating a deep divide in the viewing habits of young and old.”

“Traditional broadcasters face fierce competition from online streaming platforms, which they encounter in part thanks to the popularity of their own on-demand player apps, while broadcast TV is still the place to go for the great events that bring the nation together.”

The average time spent watching TV and video content in 2021 across all devices was five hours and 16 minutes per person per day, down 25 minutes from 2020.

Ofcom also said the decline in monthly television viewing for younger age groups was now ‘overtaken’ by declines in older age groups.

While Gen Z saw a 27-minute drop in traditional viewership, it dropped 43 minutes for the over-54s. The media regulator said this could be a sign that the use of streaming services was beginning to affect the viewing habits of older people in the same way as younger people.

The report says the share of live radio listening time has increased from 75% in 2017 to 63% in 2022, with music streaming services such as Spotify and others more than doubling from 8% at 20%.

The BBC said: “This report shows audiences come to the BBC in their millions for the big moments that matter like the Women’s Euro, Jubilee and our world-class drama.”

“It also confirms the popularity of BBC iPlayer and the high levels of satisfaction across all age groups.”