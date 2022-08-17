Ezra Miller Fans Voice Support as Actor Begins Mental Health Treatment





Fans of actor Ezra Miller are posting messages of support on social media after the actor announced they were seeking treatment for mental health issues. The star of the next DC movie the flash announced in a press release sent to Variety Monday that they began ongoing treatment for “complex mental health issues.” Miller, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, also apologized to people who have been upset or concerned about their past behavior. According to their statement, Miller seeks to move past these issues and is committed “to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe, and productive stage of my life.” Miller fans posted words of encouragement. “It’s really funny how people act like Ezra Miller has committed a heinous crime. People deserve [sic] second chance,” said a fan on Twitter. “We are with you Ezra! Miller, 29, is due in a Vermont court in September after being charged with burglary. Authorities said Miller stole bottles of liquor from a residence. They were also arrested earlier this year in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment in one incident and second-degree assault in a separate incident. Additionally, the parents of an 18-year-old Native American activist filed a protective order against Miller and accused the actor of grooming their child when she was underage. (The activist disputed her parents’ claims.) Miller’s troubles led to talk of possible actions that Warner Bros. and DC Films could take regarding the release of the flashbut Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav recently claimed the studio will have the $200 million film in theaters for its scheduled June 23, 2023, opening. Some people on social media have speculated that Warner Bros. might have pushed Miller for treatment, but their supporters said they were glad the actor made the decision. “I hope Ezra Miller gets the help they need and does some good for the people they hurt, whether they make more movies or not,” one person said. Many people noted that they approved of Miller’s announced treatment plan, but remained suspicious of his motivation. “I’m glad Ezra Miller is getting help. He doesn’t excuse their actions and their crimes shouldn’t be erased. It’s like it’s all about public relations,” he added. said a Twitter user. There were also other posts on Twitter calling out the people still convicting Miller. “These people are like ‘man, f Ezra Miller!’ All the while they love and praise Robert Downey Jr like he hasn’t had a massive second chance. Hypocrites,” one person wrote. Newsweek contacted Miller representatives for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ezra-miller-fans-voice-support-actor-begins-mental-health-treatment-1734197 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos