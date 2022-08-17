Entertainment
Johnny Depp Could Return To Fantastic Beasts Movies, Says Replacement Actor Mads Mikkelsen | Ents & Arts News
Johnny Depp “could” return to the Fantastic Beasts film franchise following his court victory over his ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor who replaced him has claimed.
Mikkelsen replaced Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in 2020 after Depp was forced to resign when he lost an earlier High Court libel case against The Sun over the newspaper’s description of him as a “wife beater”.
Speaking at the Sarajevo Film Festival, as reported by Deadline, Mikkelsen rented Depp as an “incredible actor” and said taking over the role from him was “very daunting”.
Danish actor Mikkelsen has made a name for himself playing villains including Le Cipher in the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale, Kaecilius in the Marvel film Doctor Strange and Hannibal Lecter in the TV series Hannibal.
At 56, he is three years younger than Depp.
Mikkelsen said: “Obviously, well, now the course has changed – he won the case, the court [case] – so let’s see if he comes back. He could.
“I’m a huge Johnny fan. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he’s done a fantastic job.
“Having said that, I couldn’t copy him. There was no way I could just copy him, because that’s so much him. It would be creative suicide.
“So we had to find something else, something that belonged to me, and build a bridge between him and me. So, yeah, it was daunting.
“His fans were very, very nice, but they were also very stubborn. I didn’t interact with them too much, but I could understand why they were heartbroken.”
In June, a court found that a 2018 article Heard wrote for The Washington Post about her alleged experiences as a survivor of domestic violence was defamatory of Depp.
The jury of five men and two women returned the verdict unanimously, saying Depp had proven all the elements of defamation.
They also concluded that the majority of Heard’s allegations were false and felt that they conveyed a defamatory implication.
Depp, who sued Heard for $50m (£38.2m), was awarded $10.35m (£8.2m) in damages.
Heard, who counter-sued Depp for $100m (£76.4m), won on one count and was awarded $2m (£1.5m) in damages and interests.
During the trial, the court heard that Depp lost work opportunities and prominent roles, including Jack Sparrow in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film after the charges.
Earlier this month, Depp revealed his first major acting role since leaving Fantastic Beasts, playing King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry, directed by French filmmaker Maiwenn.
The historical drama is set to release in the summer of 2023.
Depp is also set to direct his first feature film in 25 years with Modi, about Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani. He will co-produce the film alongside Al Pacino.
Neither Depp nor Warner Brothers, the studio behind Fantastic Beasts, has commented on a possible return to Fantastic Beasts. Sky News has contacted its representative for comment.
