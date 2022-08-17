Overpaying Stars: Back-to-back Bollywood Movies, Political Circles Industry Proposals to Cut Star Pay | People associated with the Bollywood film industry are concerned about exorbitant star salaries, BJP spokesman Syed Zafar said. GTN News





The world of entertainment has been the most affected by the Covid situation. Especially the impact on the film industry has been very severe. In 2022, the situation is back to normal. The audience slowly walks towards the cinema hall. Every industry has a movie this year. Especially now southern movies are dubbed in Hindi and not just on TV or OTT but movies are released all over the world. Examples of these are Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandana starring ‘Pushpa’, Ram Charan-NTR Jr’s ‘RRR’, Yash-Sanjay Dutt starring ‘KGF 2’. ‘Liger’ star Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Pandey arrives. Every one of these Southern films is a super hit. You could say it caused a tsunami at the box office. Apart from these movies, Bollywood’s own movies are coming out one after another. But the state of these photos is very sad. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali director ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’, Karthik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu starrer fantasy ‘Bhool Bhulaya 2’, none of the films could meet the box office. Varun Dhawan, Kiara, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor starring ‘Yug Yug Jio’ did some work. Moreover, almost all movies are Bollywood. In particular, Akshay Kumar’s box office collections with “Mangal Pandey”, “Samrat Prithviraj” and the recently released “Raksha Bandhan” are not to be missed. Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan’s “Lal Singh Chadha” was released on August 11 along with Akshay’s film. The condition of this image is also very poor. Despite Rakhi, Independence Day, Janmashtami, Persian New Year, two public holidays in the UK, film trade experts have expressed doubts on how much the producer can collect. It remains the last 4 months of the year. Many Bollywood movies will be screened. B-town is worried about the future of these films. Among them, if southern star Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger turns out to be successful, there will be concerns in the Bollywood industry. Recently, BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam tweeted about the underperformance of many Indian films at the box office. He believes Bollywood stars should cut their pay per film so producers can focus on good films. According to him, the film industry should realize that OTT platforms are now a good affordable option for people. What exactly did he tweet? “Bollywood stars don’t understand reality, even if they are being cut one after another. If the stars start getting paid enough, producers can focus on good films of national interest. Remember that OTT is now a good affordable option for people,” said Syed Zafar. Despite the backlog of flops, Bollywood stars haven’t grasped the reality of Gr. If stars start earning decent wages, producers can focus on good cinema. national interests. Remember that OTT is a better and affordable option available to people @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @akshaykumar Dr. Syed Zafar Islam (@syedzafarBJP) August 16, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js charset=utf-8> Bollywood actor-director-producer Vivek Vaswani has made a new statement regarding the star award which is in line with Syed Zafar’s comments. Recently, Vivek revealed how much a Bollywood star earns. Akshay Kumar took 117 crores, ahead of Shahrukh Khan-Salman Khan 100 crores and a share of the business earned from the film behind him. Amir does not advance anything. 80% of its price comes from film revenue. Ranbir Kapoor and Singh’s remuneration is Rs 50-60 crore per film. After the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’, Karthik increased his salary to 40 crores. The salary of Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is 35 to 30 crore respectively. Vivek also believes that the pressure on the industry will decrease, especially if the amount charged by Tin Khan and Akshay decreases. Now that these stars are chaining flop after flop, given the post-Covid situation, consideration must be given to lowering salaries, say cinema business experts.

