How many children does Brian Austin Green have? Inside the ‘90210’ actor’s relationships and family life

Brian Austin Green is an actor known for his roles in TV shows like “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” and movies like “Wedding Band” and “Anger Management.” Green has five children Kassius, Noah, Bodhi, Journey and Zane from three different relationships with Vanessa Marcil, Megan Fox and current girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Green met Marcil on the set of “Beverly Hills 90210” and the two got engaged in 2001. They had their son Kassius a year later in 2002. Green and Marcil separated shortly after the birth of their son and eventually ended their relationship before going down. the wing.

Green then began dating Megan Fox in 2004 after meeting on the set of “Hope & Faith” when Fox was 18.

The couple has always had an on-going relationship. They got engaged in November 2006 but called it off in February 2009.

In 2010, they got back together and got married in June of the same year.

In September 2012, they had their first baby, Noah Shannon Green, and then had their second, Bodhi Ranson Green in February 2014. A year later, they separated again, and Fox filed for divorce in 2015.

In August 2016, they had a son Journey River Green. The two continued their marriage until things officially ended in 2020.

The newest addition to Green’s blended family came in 2022 when girlfriend Sharna Burgess gave birth to their son Zane Walker Green.

Are Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green friends?

Fox and Green are co-parenting their three children and although they have both moved on to other relationships, Green with Burgess and Fox with Machine Gun Kelly, it seems the two are on good terms with one. other.

There was drama surrounding their divorce in 2020 after Green posted photos of their children on social media. The specific photo that Fox responded to publicly was a photo of their son, Journey River from Halloween.

“Why does Journey have to be in this photo? It is not difficult to crop them. Or choose photos they don’t appear in,” Fox wrote (via People). “I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet I notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them for position yourself. [sic] via Instagram.”

During an interview in June 2022 on Podcast “The Viall Files”, Green opened up about his relationship with Fox after their divorce and his time at Machine Gun Kelly.

“Whoever Megan chooses to be with, there’s not a lot that I have control over that I don’t want to have control over. I want my kids to have a life with their mom. I want their mom to be happy,” Green said. told podcast host Nick Viall.

Is Brian Austin Green in a relationship?

Green is currently in a relationship with “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess. The two were set up but their joint business manager, according to People.

After they started dating, they appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 together when they were a couple. They were eliminated in the fourth week of competition.

Shortly after their elimination from the show, Burgess discovered she was pregnant and the two had their baby, Zane Walker Green, on June 28, 2022.