Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Laundered Money, Law Enforcement Branch Says





The actor has already been questioned in connection with the case New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as a defendant in the money laundering case against con man Sukesh Chandrashekar who is facing extortion charges amounting to a whopping Rs 200 crore. The actor was named as a defendant in the additional indictment filed in a Delhi court by the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED), which is investigating the money trail in the extortion case . Earlier, Delhi police arrested Chandrashekar for allegedly extorting around Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, members of former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. Learning of the Delhi police case, the ED launched its money laundering investigation. The ED’s first invoice mentioned how Chandrashekar had used the allegedly defrauded money. In his supplemental indictment sheet, he alleged that Chandrashekar gave Fernandez gifts worth more than Rs 5 crore from the sum he defrauded. He named the actor as a defendant, alleging she knew the gifts were purchased with the proceeds of crime. “Sukesh Chandrasekhar had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez from proceeds of crime generated from criminal activities including extortion.” Chandrasekhar had put Pinky Irani, his longtime associate and co-defendant in this case to deliver said gifts to her,” ED said in a statement at the time. Previously, the ED seized property belonging to the actor and questioned her as well. In April, the agency provisionally tied Rs 7 crore to the actor’s assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Among the gifts are a horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh, ED sources said. The sources also alleged that Chandrashekar gave huge sums of money to Ms Fernandez’s family members. She had also received bags and designer clothes from luxury brands Gucci and Chanel, the sources said. Chandrasekhar had also given Rs 15 lakh to a screenwriter named Fernandez as an advance for writing a web series project, they added. Ms Fernandez is a Sri Lankan national and made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2009. The ED has arrested a total of eight people in this case. These include Chandrshekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul.

