With Akshay delivering 3rd miss, Aamir tanking, Bollywood eyes an abyss





Mumbai, 16th August 2022 – After the disaster that struck the two Independence Day long weekend releases – the highly anticipated and mega-hyped 'Laal Singh Chaddha' by Aamir Khan and starring Akshay Kumar "Raksha Bandhan" – a wag commented that Bollywood has become like Congress: it has only its past to live by and looks to a bleak future unless a miracle happens. For Aamir, "Laal Singh Chaddha" was his worst commercially since his film "Mela" in 2000, despite having a five-day holiday weekend, starting with Raksha Bandhan on August 11 and ending with the day of independence. And it's his second consecutive flop after the 'Thugs of Hindostan', who bombed despite the additional presence of Amitabh Bachchan. For Akshay Kumar, 'Raksha Bandhan' was his third successive dud – starting with 'Bachchan Pandey', which was wiped out by 'The Kashmir Files', and 'Samrat Prithviraj', although the film was approved by the tops. BJP seniors and tax-exempt in three states. Neither film was able to recoup even a fraction of the money that went into their production – and much of that money, in fact, was spent on film fees. their main stars. They aren't alone at the bottom either – they were preceded by the ignominious failures of 'Shamshera' (Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt) and Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. It is as clear as daylight that Bollywood stars are not appealing to audiences in post-Covid India, whose worldview has been altered by the spread of original script-based content on OTT platforms. . And for the first time in its history, Bollywood has no bankable stars, no working formula, not even music, which was its USP not so long ago. At least 'Laal Singh Chaddha' had the biggest opening in the overseas market after the other commercial failure, '83', and he might be able to recoup some money in China, where Aamir has a big fan, but "Raksha Bandhan' sank without a trace. In fact, according to trade media, among the movies that had the highest opening weekends this year, two are pan-Indian productions — "KGF 2" and "RRR"; one is the sleeper hit, "The Kashmir Files"; and three are Hollywood releases, 'Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", "Thor: Love & Thunder" and "Jurassic World Dominion". Out of the four Bollywood movies that made the list above, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (Rs 215 crore) and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (Rs 153 crore) are the only two to make it into the top 10 grossing movies. 2022 in all languages. None of them were powered by a superstar. One was led by the upright Kartik Aaryan. The other by a woman, Alia Bhatt – historically, it hasn't been easy for a female-centric film to do well in India. Seven of the other eight biggest hits (eighth is "The Kashmir Files") come from the South – "KGF 2", "RRR", Kamal Haasan's magnum opus "Vikram", Kichcha Sudeep's 3D Kannada film "Vikrant Rona", Tamil actor 'Beast', Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaali Paata' and 'James' starring late Kannada mega star Puneeth Rajkumar. "Jugjugg Jeeyo" with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is at No. 11 and even No. 12 comes from the deep south – the Tamil "Valimai", with Ajith Kumar and Karthikeya. At least Bollywood can take comfort in the fact that it was produced by Boney Kapoor!

