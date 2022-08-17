Caught in a social network: the actor of Spider-Man takes a step back





Even superheroes feel stressed and might need to retreat from social media, as evidenced by actor Tom Hollands’ decision to take a break and protect his sanity. Holland, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, announced the self-imposed break to his 67.7 million Instagram followers. > Connect with the Behavioral Health Network I find Instagram and Twitter to be too empowering, too overwhelming, said the 26-year-old British actor. I get caught up and spiral when I read about myself online, and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state. Increased screen time has complicated health effects, which vary widely, said Paul Weigle, MD, Associate Medical Director of Ambulatory Services at Natchaug Hospital, part of Hartford HealthCares Behavioral Health Network. Studies indicate that those who spend the most time in front of screens are the most prone to depression, behavioral problems, low self-esteem, and poor physical fitness. Holland is the latest celebrity to publicly focus on his mental health, after tennis star Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open and Wimbledon last year, saying: It’s okay not to go good. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles followed, saying competition would be dangerous if her mental focus and health were not sharp. In his latest Instagram post, Holland urged others to seek help if needed. There is a terrible stigma against mental health and I know asking for help and seeking help is not something we should be ashamed of, he said. Jennifer Ferrand, Doctor of Psychology, wellness director for Hartford Health Care, said the message was powerful. This is exactly the message that we think is so important to communicate. Not only is it good to have a mental health issue, but it’s good to talk about it. We are all human and not invincible. Sharing our personal stories de-stigmatizes seeking help, Dr. Ferrand said. Signs of screen overload You may need a digital break, like Holland, if you are: Withdraw from family, friends and activities

Irritable

Lose or gain weight

Sleep more or less than usual

Struggling with low energy levels

Notice a decline in academic or professional performance We need to develop a healthy balance with enough daily time for adequate sleep, family activities, chores or homework, activities that should take priority over screen time, Dr. Weigle said. Sign out To avoid numeric overload, try: Take regular breaks. Set a timer for 30 or 60 minutes. When it turns off, put the device down and walk away. Read, hang out, or chat with a friend.

Stop alerts. They bring you back to reading, playing or talking. Put your phone on Do Not Disturb for true peace.

Create screen-free zones or times, like the dinner table or bedtime.

Plug into life. Break out the board games, try a new recipe or walk the dog. The signs of mental health problems are different for each of us. It’s important to understand your limits and how your body and mind respond to the stresses in your life, Dr. Ferrand said. Asking for help when you need it is not a sign of weakness.

