Free entertainment: draft horses draw huge crowds





There are certain traditions that stand the test of time, and at the West Virginia State Fair, draft horse pulling has risen to the top of the list for generations of visitors. Embodying the Mountain Grown Fun 2022 theme, draft horses were once the backbone of agriculture; their labor was used for pulling farm equipment, plowing fields, carrying heavy loads and much more. Besides being a vital part of the agricultural industry, draft horses also played a pivotal role in the construction of roads and railways, which made it possible to ship products over even greater distances. West Virginia’s waterways were also a place of work for these animals, as they helped float logs down rivers and carried supplies along roads and trails and followed the waterway. With the development of industrial innovations, the number of workhorses peaked in the 1920s for the United States. While their role in larger-scale operations was no longer a necessity, draft animals retained a crucial role in agricultural and forestry operations throughout the state for several decades. Even after the development of more modern machinery, the rugged terrain of West Virginia made many areas of industry inaccessible for such equipment, so the reliance on workhorses lasted longer in history compared to some of the other parts of the country. Paying homage to their roots in agriculture, the early morning draft horse draw at the fair attracts hundreds of people each year, with onlookers ranging in size from little babies to those who have been mature for years. Some of the older generations in the stands can remember the bygone days when these animals played a crucial role in heavy labor operations, and those memories are something they love to share with their children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren watching their feats of strength in awe. Many spectators also like to enter the workhorse stable to observe the size and muscular stature of the animals up close, allowing them to appreciate their power even more. The morning starts early for the draft horse competitors; before the start of the event, each team of horses must be weighed and classified. It’s a long day for those who attend the event, but many do so for their passion in preserving tradition. Event competitors come from all over the country to showcase their team of horses and compete for titles and prizes. Each team must pull a minimum of 3,000 pounds, with weight added each round. You’re not able to go to a lot of places anymore and see workhorses doing what they were made to do, so to be able to see that is absolutely amazing, explained the special events and concessions manager, Melody Hill, telling about the popularity of the event not only among spectators. , but also fair staff. The event, which will take place in the grandstand on Friday, August 19, at 9 a.m., seems to bridge the gap between generations to bring everyone closer together. So many people have created their own traditions, Hill noted. When they come to the draft horse draw, most people get a ham cookie, a Ben Ellen donut, and a coffee. A quick look around the crowd gives a glimpse of these traditions, as families share their favorite Fair Trade breakfast together, cheer on the workhorse teams and create memories together that they can then pass on to their loved ones. for the coming years. The draft horse draw will take place on Friday, August 19 at 9 a.m. Photo by Jennifer Sprouse Photo by Jennifer Sprouse Photo by Jennifer Sprouse

