Jacqueline Fernandez: ED to name Bollywood actress in extra charge sheet for 200 crore extortion case

The Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) has chosen to charge Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez with money laundering in connection with alleged scammer Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, OTI reported.

According to the indictment, Jacqueline Fernandez knew about the extortion that was taking place.

The actor has been charged as a defendant in the case by the federal investigative agency, which is expected to file a new (supplemental) indictment or complaint on Wednesday in a special crime law court. Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) in Delhi.

In the same way 15 lakh in cash, ED temporarily tied actor’s PMLA funds totaling 7.27 crore in April since he deemed them ‘proceeds of crime’

The agency has interviewed the 36-year-old actor several times in the case, the most recent being in June. The actor, a citizen of Sri Lanka, made his film debut in the Hindi language industry in 2009.

A Delhi court previously granted bail to defendant Pradeep Ramdanee (one of them caught collecting money from Aditi Singh) in a money laundering case of 200 crores involving con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to Pradeep Ramdanee’s bail plea, it was argued that he had no knowledge of the alleged illegal activities of alleged ringleader Sukesh Chandrashekar or that his brother was involved in any illegal activity. In the absence of such knowledge, the allegation against the petitioner lacks essential elements of the crime. Prima facie no case of money laundering is held against the applicant and the only allegation against him is to be a delivery man.

In July, a Delhi court granted Pooja Singh four days in police custody at the Law Enforcement Branch for questioning in a money laundering case allegedly involving jailed con man Sukesh Chandrashekar. She would be Sukesh’s main associate.

ED, while claiming 14 days in custody, submitted in court that the accused Pooja Singh (Director, Nail Artistry, Chennai) had knowledge of close associates of Sukesh Chandrashekar and his assets. His interrogation in custody is necessary to trace the proceeds of crime.

Ever since the ED identified Jacqueline as a witness and potential beneficiary in a money laundering scheme allegedly operated by Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the actress has been caught in the center of controversy.

Additionally, photos of Jacqueline and the scammer revealed their claimed relationship. When Chandrasekhar reportedly started communicating with Fernandez from Tihar prison in January 2021, their romance officially began.

Chandrasekhar reportedly approached Fernandez through his hairdresser, posing as the owner of a TV channel, a jeweler and a close associate of Interior Minister Amit Shah, but Fernandez initially remained silent. At this point, the two began to converse.

