Bollywood denounces #boycott trends





This year has seen an abundance of Bollywood films fail at the hands of boycotts or bans at the behest of the public. Empty cinemas, low box office numbers, fad marketing tactics to no avail. It seems audiences have taken control of what stories they want to watch versus what the filmmakers think they should be watching. At Ranbir Kapoor’s shamshera to Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Laal Singh Chaddha at Shah Rukh Khan Pathane, censorship has taken on a new face in Bollywood and fans are not willing to compromise even for a star-studded and highly popular cast. The boycott trend comes after a thorough analysis of celebrities’ past statements, popularity and current status. And sure enough, such negativity has taken its toll on filmmakers and actors, many of whom have recently hit back at cancel culture. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan After 14 years of filming, Aamir’s film Laal Singh Chaddhaa remake of the iconic Tom Hanks Forrest Gump, was released on August 11. The highly anticipated film has been hyped for not one but several reasons. However, that all came crashing down when social media users brought up some controversial statements made by Aamir in the past. The PACK The actor apologized but also added that since the film took a long time to make, there are hundreds of people who deserve their work to be seen. Aamir’s co-star Kareena had the opposite reaction. Having full confidence in the script and in freedom of expression, she said during a media interaction, “If you don’t like our movies, don’t watch our movies.” Later, in a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, she added, “It’s a movie and it’s going to come out and everyone will have their opinion. If it’s a good movie, I think it’ll top it all. I think good movies outshine everything. Akshay Kumar Akshay’s movie Raksha Bandhan sees him as an adorable brother of four sisters however, his movie too, started trending on Twitter with a boycott hashtag. Reacting to this, he said Hindustan time, “People are smart enough to figure out what’s wrong and what’s right. I would just ask them, don’t do such misdeeds, it’s not good and it hurts all industries. When a film is made there is a lot of money and hard work involved, it affects India’s economy and we only hurt each other indirectly and I hope people realize that soon. Suniel Shetty Actor Suniel Shetty also weighed in on the boycott trend during a chat with the India time. “It’s unfair. We all work hard. We all aim to do well and our intentions are good. Aamir Khan’s intentions have always been good. He’s someone who could have chosen five films a year, but he chose to make a film in five years and I think you have to respect that. As far as Akshay Kumar is concerned, there is a continuous effort to want to do something and deliver entertaining films. We are artists and we let’s also follow the public’s choice,” he said. Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu Director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu said they now want their films to be boycotted as well. “I feel left out. I even maintain that my film should be boycotted. Please trend it on Twitter,” Taapsee said. News18. Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2371607/box-office-disaster-bollywood-speaks-up-against-boycott-trends The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos