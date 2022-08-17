Arjun Kapoor: ‘We made a mistake by keeping quiet’: Arjun Kapoor says Bollywood was too ‘decent’ about boycott culture





The #BoycottBollywood trend is hitting the film industry hard. Overdue, many films including Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra are getting negative reactions on social media. Actor Arjun Kapoor explained in an interview why the boycott culture is unfair and how the industry is not doing anything about it. The ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor says Bollywood must come together to stop this trend.

I think we made a mistake keeping quiet and it was our decency, but people started taking advantage of it. I think we made a mistake thinking that our work will speak for itself. You know you don’t always have to get your hands dirty, but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made it a habit. We have to come together and do something because what people write about us or trending hashtags is far from reality. When we make movies that do well at the box office, then people like us not because of our last names but because of the movie.” He added that ab zada hone laga haiunfair hai (It has started happening a lot now. is unfair),” Arjun said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Arjun said Bollywood started losing its luster due to the boycott campaign. He added: On Friday morning, the spark in people, the euphoria for a new movie, the excitement in people, and the sparkle in the industry wanes. Lagatar keechad uchaalte jayenge toh nayi gaadi bhi thodi si shine kho degi na? Humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai pichle kuch saalon mein kyunki we closed our eyes to it (people have been throwing mud at us for years now. If mud is constantly thrown at a new car, it will also lose its shine. We have been dealing with it for years). We think people’s perception will change after the movie comes out.” Work-wise, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, which also starred John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in central roles. The actor will next be seen on ‘The Ladykiller’ and ‘Kuttey’.



Disclaimer: This content is written by an external agency. The opinions expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary measures to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

