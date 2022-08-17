Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor Says Ab Zyada Hone Laga Hai After Boycott Trends Massively Hit Big Movies In Bollywood Check His Statement
Arjun Kapoor on the boycott trend: Arjun Kapoor, who was recently seen in The Return of Villain Ek, reacted to the boycott trend and cancel culture. The actor believes that Bollywood made a “mistake” by remaining “silent” on the boycott issue and people started to take advantage of the “decency” of B-town. His comments on the ‘boycott’ trend come as two major Bollywood films fail to impress audiences at the box office.Read also – Koffee with Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor talks about Arjun Kapoor “sleeping” with his friends on Karan Johar’s show
Aamir Khan starring Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan failed to do wonders at the box office. Both films were expected to benefit from the festive fervor and the big weekend. However, the public rejected both films due to the Boycott Bollywood trend on social media. The The Return of Villain Ek The actor said the film industry must unite against the boycott campaign. Also Read – Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor Feels Delighted As His Actor Becomes A Hit In The UK, Says ‘It’s Encouraging As An Actor’
Arjun Kapoor calls boycott trend ‘unfair’
Arjun, in his interaction with bollywood hungama, said it was a mistake on Bollywood’s part to think that “our work will speak for ourselves”. Reacting to the current boycott trend, he felt that B-town “tolerated it a lot” and now people “have made it a habit”. According to Arjun, the trends of internet trolls about celebrities or the hashtag being used against Bollywood are far from reality. He also pointed out that if a movie does well at the box office and the actor gets praised, it’s because of the engaging content rather than someone’s “last name.” The actor also said that ab zyada perfect laga haiunfair hai (It started happening a lot now. It’s unfair). Read also – Ek Villain Returns: “I choose films that connect with young people and the masses”, says Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor feels B-Town is losing its luster
Ek Villain Returns actor confesses ‘euphoria’ for a movie, ‘excitement’ from audiences and ‘sparkle of industry’ have been affected by boycott campaign and corporate culture cancelation.
At Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Veda and Ayan Mukerji brahmastra are the recent targets of the troll boycott trend.
For more updates on boycott trends and Arjun Kapoor, check out this space on India.com.
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=178196885542208"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
Sources
2/ https://www.india.com/entertainment/arjun-kapoor-boycott-bollywood-trend-statement-ab-zyada-hone-laga-hai-boycott-massively-hit-big-movies-bollywood-check-his-statement-bollywood-gossip-5576319/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Arjun Kapoor Says Ab Zyada Hone Laga Hai After Boycott Trends Massively Hit Big Movies In Bollywood Check His Statement August 17, 2022
- CNN reporter takes to the sky in winged car August 17, 2022
- Imran Khan will address a public rally in Quetta on September 4 August 17, 2022
- Donald Trump predicts media will ‘downplay’ if Liz Cheney loses primary August 17, 2022
- Arjun Kapoor: ‘We made a mistake by keeping quiet’: Arjun Kapoor says Bollywood was too ‘decent’ about boycott culture August 17, 2022