Arjun Kapoor Says Ab Zyada Hone Laga Hai After Boycott Trends Massively Hit Big Movies In Bollywood Check His Statement

Arjun Kapoor on the boycott trend: Arjun Kapoor, who was recently seen in The Return of Villain Ek, reacted to the boycott trend and cancel culture. The actor believes that Bollywood made a "mistake" by remaining "silent" on the boycott issue and people started to take advantage of the "decency" of B-town. His comments on the 'boycott' trend come as two major Bollywood films fail to impress audiences at the box office.

Aamir Khan starring Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan failed to do wonders at the box office. Both films were expected to benefit from the festive fervor and the big weekend. However, the public rejected both films due to the Boycott Bollywood trend on social media. The The Return of Villain Ek The actor said the film industry must unite against the boycott campaign.

Arjun Kapoor calls boycott trend ‘unfair’

Arjun, in his interaction with bollywood hungama, said it was a mistake on Bollywood's part to think that "our work will speak for ourselves". Reacting to the current boycott trend, he felt that B-town "tolerated it a lot" and now people "have made it a habit". According to Arjun, the trends of internet trolls about celebrities or the hashtag being used against Bollywood are far from reality. He also pointed out that if a movie does well at the box office and the actor gets praised, it's because of the engaging content rather than someone's "last name." The actor also said that ab zyada perfect laga haiunfair hai (It started happening a lot now. It's unfair).

Arjun Kapoor feels B-Town is losing its luster

Ek Villain Returns actor confesses ‘euphoria’ for a movie, ‘excitement’ from audiences and ‘sparkle of industry’ have been affected by boycott campaign and corporate culture cancelation.

At Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Veda and Ayan Mukerji brahmastra are the recent targets of the troll boycott trend.

