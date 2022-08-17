EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor says Bollywood was ‘too decent’ and shut up against mass trolling: I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made it a habit : Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has weighed in on the trolling against the Hindi film industry and how the industry remains silent leading people to take advantage of it. Recently, several films including Brahmastra, Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have faced boycott campaigns on social media as the trolling against the industry continues. EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor says Bollywood was ‘too decent’ and shut up against mass trolling: I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made it a habit In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun Kapoor said: I think we made a mistake keeping quiet about it and it was our decency but people started taking advantage of it. I think we made a mistake thinking that our work will speak for itself. You know you don’t always have to get your hands dirty, but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made it a habit. We have to come together and do something because what people write about us or trending hashtags is far from reality. When we make movies that do well at the box office, then people like us not because of our last names but because of the movie.” He added. Ab jyada hone laga haiunfair hai (It’s started happening a lot now. It’s unfair).” He added: On Friday morning, the spark in people, the euphoria for a new movie, the excitement in people and the sparkle in the industry wanes. Lagatar keechad uchaalte jayenge toh nayi gaadi bhi thodi si shine kho degi na? Humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai pichle kuch saalon mein kyunki we closed our eyes to it (people have been throwing mud at us for years and even a new car that will cope with this will get muddy and it will lose its shine. We are there faced for years). We think people’s perception will change after the movie comes out.” Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in The Return of Villain Ek with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The actor will next star in The lady killer and Kuttey. ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Delighted With Ek Villain Returns’ Good Opening; said For me, personally, there is something to be proud of More pages: Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection, Ek Villain Returns Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

