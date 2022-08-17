Entertainment
She-Hulk makes the joke, but may not understand
Digging through its bag of unused characters, Marvel drafted in She-Hulk, an (in-universe) cousin to Marc Ruffalos gamma-radiated scientist, Bruce Banner. He spent a decade and a half mastering his violent and savage alter ego. The joke of the new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Lawyer (August 17) is that cousin, Jennifer Walters (black orphan phenomenon Tatiana Maslany), has no trouble balancing its two halves. Sometimes Jennifer is big and green and super strong, but otherwise there’s no real difference between when she comes out and when she doesn’t.
Built on this gag as it is, She-Hulkof the creator Jennifer Gao, is a comedy. It’s the airiest, gassiest show yet in Marvels developing stable properties on the small screen, and yet it still feels weighty. Not in subject matter, but in its weighty execution, it falters to find a tone that will match its star’s fast abilities and eventually do something to expand a universe that, 14 years later, has been pushed to its limits.
Throughout the series, Jennifer speaks to the camera, meta-narrating the show watched. The device is only used intermittently, however, and there are times when we completely forget it’s a thing the series does. At the end of the fourth episode, we don’t have a very clear idea of what the season is really about. Is there a main villain? Something was suggested. But above all, it’s a series of legal cases of the week, or every two weeks, that wants to make Jennifer’s big green existence a kind of peppery remark about being a working woman. ; on dating in your thirties; about the mundane, upside-down indignities of trying to be normal in a world full of overpowering happenings.
The show blindly picks up on these themes and motifs as it goes, often fun but never in a cohesive tone or rhythm. Pop culture jokes, including a stretch on Megan you stallion which never lands despite a big punchlinetrot alongside more absurd stuff (a villain from a past Marvel movie found enlightenment and seven types of prison pen pal sister-wives) as the series tries to move on to the top speed. Maslany, one of the most adept performers to enter the Marvel circus, spins a lot of those plates, but she has too much to handle while Gao and the writers figure out what a show they’re putting on.
Beyond a training stint in Mexico that ends up turning into a petulant fight between over-excited cousins, there’s little action in the four episodes of She-Hulk I saw. Which will likely frustrate people who come to Marvel looking for breakage and explosion. The studio, it seems, uses its TV projects to test the possibility of everything it’s built, playing with genre in an effort to express the true totality of the enterprise. Some version of She-HulkSweet snark has long been the style of the House of Marvel, but the show takes it even further. This model is center stage now, and She-Hulk doesn’t bother (so far) with anything that looks like serious stakes. The show is just a riff that goes on and on, an amiable post-credits gaffe stretched out in serial form.
Which isn’t the worst thing a Marvel show can be. She-Hulk has none of the tortured political themes of Falcon and the Winter Soldiernor, it is hoped, any of the sickening false depths of Wanda Visions awkward finale. It’s just a lark; digestible if smug, charming (mainly because of Maslany) and a bit corny. It’s pretty easy to get on that wavelength for a few episodes.
Though I don’t know what to do with the She-Hulk herself, a mess of digital green that turns poor Maslany into a Sim of The Sims. His movements are both too jerky and too oddly fluid; she’s more of an alien learning to relate to human movements than she’s a beefed-up version of her regular old lawyer. For some reason, She-Hulk doesn’t share Jennifer’s lively curl fall. Instead, she’s fitted with a dense (I think?) wig in the shape of a The hair, the ubiquitous wavy style sported by so many TV characters in recent years. Maybe it’s yet another one of the shows that crack jokes.
It’s hard to say what She-Hulk think of himself. How stupid is all this supposed to be? There’s certainly an element of conscious parody involved, but there’s also clearly a serious effort to sell the company on more literal terms. Nothing in the Marvel economy can afford to be totally disposable as it eventually has to sit alongside the rest of its siblings and cousins as they are all put to work completing the next phases of contents. She-Hulk: Lawyer stands awkwardly in this duty so far. He tries to poke fun at his role as an agent of the empire but, of course, has to maintain a respectful allegiance the whole time. Watching Maslany and Ruffalo, such attractive performers, have lively conversations is enjoyable. I just wish they had more to say than Marvel and their tedious obligations to him.
