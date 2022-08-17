Singers fight Mariah Careys bid for Queen of Christmas brand





Placeholder while loading article actions All Mariah Carey wants is to be crowned Christmas queen. But she will not ascend the throne without a fight. The 53-year-old pop singer is trying to trademark this title so that only she can sell perfumes, lotions, sunglasses, face masks and portray herself as the queen of Christmas. His application, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, argues that Carey is inextricably linked to the nickname, citing a 2021 Billboard article anointing her the undisputed Queen of Christmas. His title claim stems in large part from his 1994 hit and perennial holiday season earworm, All I Want for Christmas Is You, which Billboard claimed was the most popular song of all time. at the top of his Holiday Table 100. Mariah Carey at the Texas bar that banned All I Want for Christmas until December 1: It’s time But two other singers linked to the name disputed Careys’ claim. Elizabeth Chan and Darlene Love fight against the superstar, claiming that they have used the title of Christmas Queen in the past and plan to continue to do so. Chan quit her job as a Cond Nast executive a decade ago to become a full-time Christmas singer and songwriter and has since released seven albums and scored several Billboard hits, The New Yorker reported. Last year she released an album called The Queen of Christmas. The New Yorker 2018 his profile bore the same title. And there are several examples of the phrase on his website. Last week, Chan officially challenged the Careys trademark application and explained his opposition over the weekend to Variety. Christmas has come long before all of us on earth and hopefully will be long after all of us on earth, Chan told the publication. And I’m a big believer that no one should cling to anything around Christmas or monopolize it in the way that Mariah seeks to perpetuate. It’s just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It is meant to be shared; it is not meant to be possessed. The law firm representing Carey in its trademark bid did not immediately respond to a Washington Post request for comment early Wednesday. Mariah Carey is sued for the song All I Want for Christmas Is You Romantic ties to Christmas music date back nearly 60 years, Variety reported. She established herself as a Christmas staple in the 1960s, singing several songs on A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector, which many consider the best Christmas pop album of all time, according to Variety. She received a boost in the mid-1980s when she appeared on David Letterman’s late-night show to sing the Christmas classic (Baby Please Come Home) and returned every year to sing it in the Letterman’s broadcasts until 2014, the last holiday season before his retirement. According to Variety, Love has kept up the tradition by humming her Christmas Eve on other television programs during the holidays. All this allows her to continue to be called the queen of Christmas, wrote Love on Monday in a Facebook post. David Letterman officially declared me Christmas Queen 29 years ago, a year before she was released. All I Want For Christmas Is You, and at 81, I’m not changing a thing. I’ve been in the business for 52 years, I’ve earned it and I can still hit those notes! If Mariah has a problem call David or my lawyer!! Love wrote, though she didn’t say whether she, like Chan, would formally oppose Carey. Carey is embroiled in a dispute unrelated to her most famous holiday song. In June, songwriter Andy Stone sued Carey, alleging that All I Want for Christmas Is You infringes the copyright of his song of the same name, which dropped several years before Careys’ megahit, reported The Post. Stone filed a revised version of his lawsuit late this month, but there has been no movement in the case since then, according to court records. Lawyers for Carey and Sony Music Entertainment did not file anything in the case. During the 2018 holiday season, Carey’s song started playing Santaland at Macys while a reporter interviewed Chan for The New Yorker profile. Chan told the reporter that she was ambivalent about All I Want for Christmas Is You. Carey wrote it to sound like it was from the 1950s, Chan told the magazine, adding that she preferred to create lyrics grounded in her own life, such as missing her grandmother. Many artists try to reproduce what they think of Christmas should looks like.

