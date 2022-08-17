From Rodin to Sondheim and Yo-Yo Ma to Leonidas Kavakos, art in the Berkshires is monumental





Giants roam the hills of the Berkshires. I ran into quite a few of them last week. You know a few: Stephen Sondheim, Yo-Yo Ma, Auguste Rodin, Norman Rockwell and that fallen offspring of Satan, Count Dracula. There are others you should know about if you don’t, like Julianne Boyd, Leonidas Kavakos, Antoine Tamestit, Emily Skinner and Kadir Nelson. It may be a little late to get to know Boyd, as the co-founder of Barrington Stage Company is holding her last photo exhibition there, at least as artistic director of the Pittsfield-based company. His Sondheim and Hugh Wheelers”A little night music(through Aug. 28), his second appearance on the show, and it’s a beauty, like nearly all of his musicals. (And his non-musicals haven’t exactly been tuna, either.) It’s wonderfully staged and acted, but the hallmark of a Boyd musical – whether it’s his cabaret, West Side Story, Mack and Mabel or a two-piano version of South Pacific – is a laser focus that cuts the emotional truths from the characters and the story. You don’t walk out humming the scenery – there’s not much to this nighttime music – you walk out humming the songs in a way that resonates differently and more deeply than in the past. Emily Skinner sings “Send in the Clowns” in “A Little Night Music” at the Barrington Stage Company. (Courtesy of Daniel Rader) That was especially true in this production of his big hit, Send in the Clowns. It’s been sung more beautifully in the past, but I’ve never heard it better than by Emily Skinner, because she sums up all the almost tragic sadness and comic absurdity, sadness and soul that makes A Little Night Music more than just a charming love story, but a twist worthy of Ingmar Bergman’s finely engraved and bittersweet Smiles of a Midsummer Night. Skinners’ chops are also front and center, singing with his eyes as well as his voice. Isn’t he rich? It is the mother lode. And that’s true of almost the entire ensemble of singer-actors graciously supported by the direction of Darren R. Cohens of a small ensemble that performs great choreography to the waltz of Robert La Fosses. I could have done without Sabina Collazos who laughed with laughter as Mary Beth Peils’ 18-year-old bride and old Madame Armfeldt seemed to me more dry than irritated. But then there is only one Madame Armfeldt for me – Bobbie Steinbach from Boston in both lyrical stage and productions of the Huntington Theater Company. So much for the nits. Barrington Stage began in a high school auditorium in Sheffield, Mass. Boyd and her farewell, A Little Night Music, show how she turned it into not just a great Berkshires theater, but a great American theater. She hopes to direct two plays a year in the future, one in Pittsfield. I am here. Leonidas Kavakos, Emanuel Ax, Antoine Tamestit and Yo-Yo Ma at Tanglewood playing Dvok’s Piano Quartet No. 2. (Courtesy of Hilary Scott) Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax have always made distinguished music together on cello and piano. The late violinist Isaac Stern joined them in trios, forming the Crosby, Stills & Nash of classic supergroups. They’ve only gotten sonically richer since the superlative Leonidas Kavakos replaced Stern, at least on a pair of excellent Sony CDs of Beethoven and Brahms as well as at Tanglewood last weekend. And if you really want to torture the CSN analogy, violist Antoine Tamestit was the Neil Young of the quartet, joining them at Tanglewood this season for a dazzling chamber concert, making his instrument, a violin on steroids, sing like the silk. The program, Prague paths, was the third in a series hosted by Axe, which is celebrating its 40th consecutive summer at Tanglewood. The mostly Dvok gig paired Ax with the big three string players in the first half. Ma and Ax are tried and tested merchandise and the duo even engaged in a stand-up comedy routine towards the end of the first half. Ma is a sold man every time he appears at Tanglewood (and everywhere else), so this chamber concert took place at Koussevitzky Music Shed rather than Ozawa Hall. Ma gets deserved credit for his Romantic repertoire and receives wide attention for his crossover work, but I particularly cherish his advocacy of 20th- and 21st-century modernist classics, from Charles Ives to Stephen Albert and Osvaldo Golijov. Thus, after richly played Dvok duets with Kavakos and Tamestit joining Axe, Ma and the pianist tackle the striking pointillism of Vtzslava Kaprlov, who died at 25 in 1940, and the more nostalgic Fairy Tale of Leo Janek, both played by the duo with their usual great chemistry and charisma.

None of these qualities were missing after half-time. For all the great musicality, it was Kavakos that I found revealing. A sartorial rebel with a musical cause dressed in black Johnny Cash, Kavakos reminds me of the late jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli. He gives the appearance of ease with his salvation. But like Grappelli, every note is emotionally phrased and perfectly played. Unsuk Chin wrote his second violin concerto for him, and he and the BSO premiered it last March to much-needed acclaim. When the four musicians joined forces for the Dvoks Piano Quartet No. 2, they looked like they were having the time of their lives – with the audience. Don’t take my word for it. It will be streaming in september. “Amour et Psyché” by Auguste Rodin from the Iris Cantor collection. (Courtesy of Clark Art/Bruce White) When talking about towering talent in the Berkshires, you can’t go much further than Auguste Rodin, especially his statue of Balzac which greets you as you enter the Clark in Williamstown. This isn’t the last time you’ll be overwhelmed. Part of the inescapable appeal of “Rodin in the United States: Contemplating the Modern” (until September 18) is the proximity that the Clark allows. Rodin has always been one of the highlights for me in any museum, not to mention the Rodin museums in Paris and Philadelphia. But at the Clark, walking to The Thinker, The Kiss or Cupid and Psyche gives an even deeper sense of the majesty of its modernist vision and the physicality of its characters.It almost feels like a voyeur watching Cupid and Psyche do love. and walking around his torso gives new meaning to sculpturalism. Awe is an overused word these days, but not in this exhibition. “Calavera Catrina” by Jos Guadalupe Posada on view at Clark Art. (Courtesy of the Amon Carter Museum of Art in Fort Worth, Texas) Berkshire’s museums and other arts institutions have all made honorable efforts to be diverse in programming, though audiences remain overwhelmingly white. The Clark also presents an exhibition of illustrations by Jos Guadalupe Posadas, “Symbols, skeletons and satire(until October 10), particularly his Day of the Dead calaveras (representations of the human skull). before going to Rodin, I went after and it was disappointing. “Say Their Names” illustration by Kadir Nelson for the June 22, 2020 cover of The New Yorker. (Courtesy of Nelson and JKBN Group) This was not the case at the Norman Rockwell Museum where “Print: Illustrating Race” and “In Our Lifetime: Paintings of the Pandemic by Kadir Nelson(both through October 30) take us through shameful stereotypes from the 1600s to the 1960s, including artwork by NC Wyeth and Rockwell himself. It’s one thing to know the history, it’s quite another to be confronted with the images of this emotionally intense exposure and wonder what imprint they left on us. of dignity, including by Rockwell, whose civil rights paintings are perhaps his best work. The main source of progress, however, came from black artists who moved to the forefront of representation. But before we get too carried away with the salute to American progress, both exhibits leave you with Kadir Nelsons takeaway that sets up the cover of George Floyd’s 2020 New Yorker, Say Their Names, with images of violence against them Blacks printed on Floyd’s body. Unfortunately, the four days in the Berkshires did not end well. As a horror enthusiast and theater critic, I was looking forward to “Draculaby the Berkshire Theater Group at its beautifully restored Colonial Theater in Pittsfield (until August 27). The production is pretty much the original 1920s play by Hamilton Deane and John Balderston that propelled Bram Stokers’ novel into mainstream sensation he remains today.Alas, Stoker did not live to see his name in the lights. But by shedding light on what theater was before talkies, this Dracula, directed by David Auburn, shows just how poorly action-adventure-horror melodrama plays on stage today. Even actors as accomplished as David Adkins and Jennifer Van Dyck (as wife Dr. Van Helsing) seem to be stuck in community theater overemotion. Emma Geer as Lucy Seward is the only compelling lead. The films, even in black and white, really made a number of plays like Dracula, especially since director Tod Browning and screenwriter Garrett Fort improved the script immensely. Mitchell Winter and Jennifer Van Dyck in Berkshire Theater Group’s ‘Dracula’ in Pittsfield. (Courtesy of Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware) Browning, however, showed wisdom in keeping the lead in the game – Bela Lugosi. Whether the Pittsfield Dracula, Mitchell Winter, was wise enough not to try to match Lugosis’ eerie performance and exotic accent, he and Auburn found nothing else to match the artistry of Lugosi and Browning. . Never mind. All winning streaks come to an end, but even if Count Dracula gets a stake in his heart, MM. Dvok, Rodin and Sondheim survive, thanks to the artistic magic of the Tanglewood quartet, the Clark Art Rodin exhibition and its grand finale. as artistic director at Barrington Stage, Julianne Boyd.

