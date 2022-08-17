‘Bahut Kuch Ho Gaya, Aur Nahin’, Bollywood is ready to respond to this boycott GTN News





With one film after another falling apart, audiences are turning their backs on Bollywood films, regardless of budget. A boycott is called before watching a movie based on any issue. Bollywood understands that the consequences are serious. From Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, the public is boycotting. If this continues, the future of Bollywood is uncertain. Akshay Kumar’s “Raksha Bandhan” turned out to be an ultimate flop following the boycott, as did Aamir Khan’s “Lal Singh Chadha”. No viewers have seen this image. Even before the film’s release, the whole country called for a boycott of ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Seeing this situation, actor Arjun Kapoor called on all of Bollywood to come together. The situation is such that after spending 180 crores for four years, the film produced by Aamir Khan does not even earn 30 crores. But this film was appreciated by the officials of the Oscars. More big budget Bollywood movies are coming soon. Meanwhile, the public began calling for a boycott. Shaman is now in Bollywood. Seeing this situation, Arjun Kapoor took the public’s hand. In a recent interview, Arjun said, “We think we are making a mistake by keeping silent about the boycott, people are taking advantage of our silence. We think our photos will speak for what they say, we are wrong. I think we’ve been through a lot, now people are used to it. An angry Arjun thinks people in the industry should come together and talk openly about the problem. He said: What people say about us is not true. People don’t like us because of our name, but because of our films. But now the name has become more important to people. He said: It is not right to directly boycott someone or say anything. It’s to attract people. It’s not fair to judge without seeing the picture. It takes hundreds of people to take a picture. So look at the photo and then talk about it. Boycott has become a trend these days, which is not fair at all. In such a situation, he called on all of Bollywood to come together and also asked to keep an eye on the matter.

