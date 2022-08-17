Could Goku beat Superman? We Asked Goku’s Voice Actor To Settle The Argument





This is a subject that is well overdue for a real conclusion. As the title of the next Dragon Ball movie is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, we thought it was time to make an important point, debate of several decades and still ongoing in bed. Could Dragon Balls Goku Beat DC Comics Superman? Now that both characters appear in Fortnite we’ve given Gokus English voice actor Sean Schemmel a platform to, once and for all, publicly settle the argument: Yes is the short answer, Schemmel said. The long answer is yes: Goku is a god. There are two scenarios where this would happen: if Earth weren’t in trouble, Goku would ask Superman to move closer to the sun and [as] charged as much as possible, then he would fight it. But if Earth was in danger he would fight it as long as he could but then probably if he had no success he would probably just Instant Transmission Superman to a planet with no yellow sun and then he would lose all his powers and Goku would win. Continuing, Sean adds that this is the short version. I can tell you how I read a science paper about how Superman is only vulnerable to magic and kryptonite and that Goku’s energy coming out of his hands is technically plasma and that Superman doesn’t would not be affected by plasma energy, which is probably true. So again, there’s a much longer answer.” So even Goku himself, though positive about his chances, still allows for the possibility of failure. Well, you’ll probably never get a definitive answer in any official work, but it’s good to know that Schemmel had some deep thoughts on this. Goku vs. Superman has been a debate in fan culture for decades, likely because the pair seem so evenly matched in their abilities. They both possess the physical strength of the gods, the ability to fly through the air and come back from the dead. Although both of their abilities make them capable of ruling the land, they keep their identities hidden and almost always maintain a positive attitude despite the intensity of the threat that awaits them. Why is the debate still raging? With the two characters acting as the greatest representation of power in their respective universes, they’re so well matched that it’s hard to say who would emerge victorious in any battle between the two, but Schemmel seems to have picked their winner with some logic. , not just sentimental attachment. The new Dragon Ball movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, sadly doesn’t include a Superman battle, but our reviewer called it “a fun, low-stakes love letter to Gohan fans with exciting momentum. as well as a place for soulful sentimentality amid heartbreaking combat.” Before it hits Western cinemas on August 19 in the US and UK, and August 18 in Australia, we also spoke to the cast and got their thoughts on another long fan chat as to whether Piccolo is a true father to Gohan, rather than Goku.

