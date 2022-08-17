Johnny Depp back in a billion dollar franchise according to the actor who replaced him?





By Joshua Jones | After the lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp finds himself on the road to redemption. The fantastic beasts The star is rumored to be returning to projects for Warner Bros. and Disney, although there has been no confirmation from either studio. In a recent interview with Deadline of the Sarajevo Film Festival, actor Mads Mikkelsen – who took over Depp’s role as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald in the fantastic beasts movies – suggested Depp could return to the franchise. Mikkelsen says Depp’s win over Amber Heard could see him return to the role he started in the former fantastic beast film. Johnny Depp has been asked to give up acting in Dumbledore’s secrets after losing the libel case against the editors of British newspaper The Sun, who called Depp a “wife beater”. Mikkelsen reprized the role in the fantastic beasts sequel, which he did not want to copy. “There was no way I could just copy him, because he’s so much him,” Mikkelsen said of reprising the role of Grindelwald. “That would be creative suicide. So we had to find something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. Mikkelsen admitted playing the role was “intimidating” due to Depp’s fan loyalty to him. When asked if he thought Depp could return soon, Mikkelsen hinted there might be a chance now that Depp won the libel case against Heard. “He won the case, the court [case]so let’s see if he comes back. Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial lasted six weeks and was covered by all major trades. Depp and Heard spoke, and the jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages and $2 million to Heard. The $15 million awarded to Depp was reduced to $10.35 million to comply with state limits on punitive damages. Meanwhile, reports suggest Heard is struggling to pay Depp the money she now owes him, with reports surfacing that she has filed for bankruptcy. The Aquaman The actress has struggled to get back into Hollywood’s good graces, with rumors suggesting she’ll be on screen in the sequel to Aquaman has been significantly reduced. As for Johnny Depp, it looks like he’s about to make a comeback. Not only is it rumored that he will return to the fantastic beasts franchise for Warner Bros., but he also stars in by Netflix favorite, in which he plays King Louis XV. It has been reported that the Netflix movie will only be released in France. The actor is also said to have signed on to be the face of Dior’s Sauvage fragrance for men. In addition, he will produce a biopic on the Italian artist Amendo Modigliani. Johnny Depp has a rich history with Warner Bros. The actor has been involved in many of the studio’s projects over the years, so it will be interesting to see if the studio decides to bring him back into the fold. There have been reports from Warner Bros. looking to buy the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, which Depp on the card. In fact, during the trial, Depp claimed that his relationship with Warner Bros. was once strong enough that he got Heard his role in Aquaman by call the studio. Whether or not that means the actor will be reunited with the folks at the studio remains to be seen.

