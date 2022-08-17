Anurag Kashyap Comments on The Kashmir Files Oscar Bid, Vivek Agnihotri Reacts | Bollywood





Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is angry after Anurag Kashyap expressed hope that Vivek’s film The Kashmir Files won’t be India’s official Oscar nomination. Vivek tweeted that the Holocaust denier lobby in Bollywood launched a campaign against his film released earlier this year. (Also read: Dobaaraa celebrity reviews: Kubbra Sait, Elli Avram, Ridhi Dogra blown away by the story) Sharing a screenshot of a news article quoting Anurag, Vivek tweeted on Wednesday afternoon, “Important: Bollywood’s vicious Holocaust denier lobby has begun their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, led by the creator of #Dobaaraa.” In an interview with Galatta Plus, Anurag spoke about India’s entry into the Oscars this year and said that India could actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film they choose. I don’t know which movie someone is going to choose. I hope it’s not The Kashmir Files. The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar in the lead roles. The film opened to mixed reviews and became one of the grossest Hindi films of that year. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the late 1980s. While the film was critically acclaimed for portraying a sensitive issue, many also criticized it for portraying all Muslims as aggressors. RRR, on the other hand, is directed by SS Rajamouli and features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The period action drama is one of the most successful Indian films of all time and has found a cult following in the West since its digital release on Netflix. Talking about why RRR is a better choice, Anurag added, “I’m talking about what people contacted me and talked about in the West. They discovered a new filmmaker called Rajamouli with RRR. How everything everywhere , both worked for me, RRR worked for them. And they think it’s better than any other Marvel movie. The west sees RRR differently than we see it, and they loved RRR. If RRR becomes the Indian selection, 99% could be nominated for the Academy Award. This is the impact that RRR has had in the world of Hollywood. India could have a nomination in the last five if RRR is the film that we choose. Anurag returns to directing with his next film Dobaara which

