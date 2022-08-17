Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor reacts to boycott of Laal Singh Chadha trend; calls the legend of Aamir Khan | Bollywood
Ekta Kapoor has responded to boycott calls against Aamir Khan’s latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha and even called it a “sweet ambassador”. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. (Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 5 Collection: The Movie Could Close By Next Week)
Laal Singh Chaddha had a dismal run at the box office and couldn’t even cross 50 crores in its opening weekend, which spanned five days, thanks to the holiday release. The film was released on August 11 and could have taken advantage of the Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays, clubbed with the weekend. However, he finished the first weekend barely 46 crores.
Speaking of the boycott calls, Ekta told the Navbharat Times, “It’s so strange that we are boycotting the very people who have given the best of business in the industry. All the Khans of the industry (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan), and especially Aamir Khan are legends. We can’t boycott them. Aamir Khan can never be boycotted, sweet ambassador Aamir Khan can’t be boycotted.”
Prior to the film’s release, social media was abuzz with boycott calls against Laal Singh Chaddha. A Delhi-based lawyer has even filed a police complaint against Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures (producers) and several others for allegedly disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu feelings in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles.
Responding to calls for a boycott, Aamir said at a press conference ahead of the film’s release that he was sorry if he had hurt anyone in any way and added that he would respect their feelings if anyone didn’t want to watch the movie. However, he added that many people worked hard for the movie, so he would like people to watch the movie and like it.
