How little green men can save Bollywood from boycotts and Bihar creates 31 new jobs

Today featured cartoon, Alok Nirantar has a witty vision calls for a boycott starring Aamir Khan ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ by groups claiming to be offended Remarks the actor did in 2015. Similar calls have been made for a boycott starring Akshay Kumar’Raksha Bandhan‘ by Twitter users who took offense old tweets by the maker of the film in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Kirtish Bhatt alludes to the to take an oath of 31 ministers from Janata Dal (Uni) and Rashtriya Janata Dal, while referring to CM Nitish Kumar to promise to provide 10 lakh jobs to the youth of the state. In the illustration, a man can be heard saying to another who appears to be a Bihar cabinet minister: “Congratulations. at least you have it [a job].”

R. Prasad comments on the death of a 9-year-old Dalit boy in Jalore district of Rajasthan, with his parents alleging the child was beaten by an ‘upper caste’ teacher for drinking water from a pot in clay intended for the director. However, questions arise as to whether caste discrimination led to the boy’s death.

Nala Ponnappa hints at the suspension of the Indian Football Federation (AIFF) by FIFA on the grounds of “undue interference by a third party” a referral to the Committee of Advisors (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court after it relieved Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel from his post as President of AIFF in May this year.

EP Unny pokes fun at ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations marking 75 years of independence while referencing the Release of 11 men convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano case in 2002.

