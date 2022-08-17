family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of late actor Paul Sorvino | KFI AM 640





HOLLYWOOD (CNS) – The family, friends and Hollywood colleagues of “Goodfellas” star Paul Sorvino will gather at the Hollywood Museum on Wednesday evening for a star-studded celebration of the life of the late actor, who died July 25 at age 83 years old. “This is a very special celebration of life for my husband Paul. Family, friends and many in the entertainment industry will come to celebrate a life well lived,” said Sorvino’s widow, the actor and producer Dee Dee Sorvino, in a released statement. by her husband’s publicist. “The Hollywood Museum was Paul’s happy place. Every time we attended an event there, he smiled and felt at home and relaxed. We couldn’t have picked a better place to meet friends and family. Paul’s family come to celebrate his life and career.” Sorvino died of natural causes in Jacksonville, Florida, but “had dealt with health issues for the past few years,” publicist Roger Neal said at the time of Sorvino’s death. Dee Dee Sorvino announced the death on Facebook, writing, “I am completely devastated. The love of my life and the most wonderful man who ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.” Over a long career, Sorvino was best known for his role as mob boss Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Goodfellas’ in 1990 – carving a towering figure on screen as he guided the upbringing of star Ray Liotta’s Mafia. Wednesday’s remembrance is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., with Scorsese expected to be among the celebrities joining via video, according to Neal. Actors Chazz Palminteri, Steve Schirripa, Jon Voight, Chris Noth, Chris Tucker and Renee Taylor are also set to film the rally; television personalities Ben Mankiewicz and Piers Morgan; and model Carol Alt. In-person attendees are expected to include actors Joe Mantegna, Nick Vallelonga, Sofia Milos, Kira Reed Lorsch, David AR White, Lainie Kazan, Jeff Garlin, Erin Murphy, Leslie Zemeckis, Ruta Lee, Kate Linder and Rex Smith, according to Neal. Neal told the City News Service that Sorvino’s cremated remains will be at the museum before he is buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Sorvino, a native of Brooklyn, New York, made his film debut in “Where’s Poppa?” by Carl Reiner. in 1970 and went on to appear in dozens of films over the years, including “A Touch of Class”, “Oh, God!”, “The Brink’s Job”, “Reds”, “That Championship Season”, “Dick Tracy” and “Nixon”. He is also well known to television fans for his work as Sgt. Phil Cerreta on “Law and Order”. Moviegoers will also remember one of Sorvino’s most emotional moments, when he sat in the audience at the 1996 Academy Awards and wept as he watched his daughter, Mira Sorvino, win the award for the supporting actress for her work in “Mighty Aphrodite.” His daughter praised him while he was on stage that night, saying he “taught me everything I know about acting”. “My father, the great Paul Sorvino, passed away,” Mira Sorvino wrote on Twitter last month. “My heart is torn – a life of love, joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. Sending you love to the stars daddy as you ride.” Paul Sorvino was married three times and had three adult children – Mira, Amanda and Michael, as well as five grandchildren.

