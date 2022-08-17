Struggling Bollywood needs ‘Brahmastra’ to work

The year so far is one Bollywood would like to quickly forget. A string of failures was compounded by weak scripts and audiences showing a strong preference for the OTT route. For an industry that more often than not decided what content would work, things are much trickier today. The last flops Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan with two big stars of the day, made no difference at the box office.

As attention turns to Brahmastra: First part Shiva, a Rs 450 crore mega project and the most expensive film to be released from Bollywood to date, and slated for release on September 9, the criticality of its success can hardly be overstated. A fantastical adventure and in the works for over four years, it needs to bring audiences back to theaters for everyone who participates to make money. The point to consider isn’t really that big budget movies don’t work, but rather why cost discipline is conspicuous by its absence. At the top of this trend is the star price or, as many would call it, the big elephant in the room.

The average film, with a quality star, has a production cost ranging from Rs 30 crore to Rs 100 crore. Believe it or not, the price of stars is at least in this price range. Akshay Kumar is said to charge 135 crore rupees per movie (it was 60 crore rupees until OTT people started cutting checks for large amounts), while people like Shahid Kapoor take around 35 crore rupees. Aamir Khan earns his money from a generous share of the profits, while Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are often producers or co-producers and always retain the edge.

In that kind of equation, a movie has to do remarkably well to just recoup costs, let alone make a profit. Cut to brahmastra, which is mainly produced by Star Studios (now owned by Disney) which has invested at least Rs 300 crore. The other parts come from Prime Focus, which contributes the estimated Rs 150 crore of VFX, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor (his recent release shamshera was a box office disaster), Alia Bhatt among others. The big plan is to have a trilogy, but a lot will depend on the success of the first part.

According to film producer and business analyst Girish Johar, a good story means solving 70% of the problem.

If this is done, the public will gladly spend the money, he said. Admitting that a course correction is needed, he believes that if big budget films continue to underperform, costs across the board need to be reworked.

We hope that brahmastra, with a good cast and music that already works, a larger-than-life perception and good visual effects, works, he pointed out with cautious optimism. The digital rights to the film belong to Hotstar, as do the rights and satellite distribution. Speaking of box office takings, the biggest in Hindi so far have been KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR. To recover the money, brahmastra should improve this. At high ticket prices (the average a person pays in a multiplex housed in a metro is over Rs 350 today, except in the south where there is a cap of Rs 200), the pressure to provide content is high since the line dividing a hit from a flop is remarkably thin.

Akshaye Rathi, a Nagpur-based distributor and manager of Aashirwad Theatres, is clear that brahmastra gives Disney a great opportunity to use the IP route and monetize it over a long period of time.

They invest in a universe of characters and the approach is no different from what they do well in Hollywood, he said. The other snag is the limited 8-10 week window between theatrical release and OTT. The pandemic brought that down to 3-4 weeks depending on how the movie did commercially.

It killed the mid-segment of movies, and for consumers, they feel less inclined to watch it on the big screen. Content should be worth its time and money, Rathi argued.

brahmastra must click for a healthy foundation to be laid for the pre-Christmas holiday season, where many stars, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, whose films will hit theaters. Much needs to be done well and quickly too.

