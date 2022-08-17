Prey Actor, 6’9″, Opens Up About Losing A Lot Of Weight And The Wild Workout Routine He Did To Play The Predator





The most recent entry in the Predator film franchise, Hulu’s Prey gets a lot of praise . His star Amber Midthunder is getting a lot of attention for his role as Comanche hunter Naru, but there’s another great actor in the film who, because we never see his face, is potentially easy to overlook. Dane DiLiegro plays the Predator in Prey and the man has certainly put in the work to play the role. Dane DiLiegro spoke with Bloody disgusting and revealed a bit of the training routine he had to follow to play the Predator. And while DiLegro is a former athlete who certainly knows how to stay in shape, it turns out he had to do a lot of different training to be the Predator. He explained… I had to lose 25 pounds to play this character. They wanted a lean, dynamic, more animalistic Predator. You know you’re looking at a wild cat; wild cats are not very plump. Traditionally, I’m taller, more muscular. I had to get away from that. Predators have always been physically massive creatures, and while they usually rely on their advanced technology to defeat their prey, they can still get physical when needed. In the original version Predator the film needed a creature that seemed able face Arnold Schwarzenegger . But in Prey the Predator fights a very different opponent . Naru is a young woman whose strength isn’t in muscles, but she can move quickly, and it seems the filmmakers wanted a Predator that would match her similarly. Dane DiLiegro says he went through a lot of training to be able to move quickly and smoothly, which wasn’t necessarily easy for someone his size. He keeps on… I trained for two months in parkour. I am 6′ 9″; few 6′ 9 inch dudes do parkour. I had to learn the basics. I trained in martial arts for two months. I trained my neck. I teamed up with a company called Iron Neck and braced my neck for two months because the Predator’s head sits on top of my head, and that’s a lot of weight on the neck. It was about 13 pounds or something. Besides all the acting, I did all the stunts and motion capture. So Dane DiLiegro lost 25 pounds in training so he could gain back 13 when it came to wearing the costume head to play the Predator . The Predator is obviously key to the franchise, even if he never speaks and DiLiegro gets a lot of praise for being the latest actor to join the Brotherhood who played the alien hunter. In reality Prey is just the love of most people who love good movies .

