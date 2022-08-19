Why Does Everyone Care So Much About HBO Max Mayhem?





On August 3, the internet went into circles when it appeared that HBO Max, the streaming arm of premium cable network HBO, was under attack. Rumors swirled that the relatively fledgling streaming platform was about to get a serious overhaul due to fallout from its parent company Warner Bros.’ merger with Discovery. First, HBO Max Originals like the Seth RogenLEDs An American pickle and the Anne Hathawayfacade remake of The witches quietly disappeared from the platform shortly after HBO Max announced it was removing two upcoming original films from the $90 million bat girl and the family animated film Scoob! : The holiday haunteven though both were almost done. Then The Wrap reported that there was speculation that HBO Max would lay off 70% of its employees. For a while, things looked extremely bleak for HBO Maxs’ legion of fans, sometimes referred to as HBO Maxxinistas. Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. It turns out that all the hype was (mostly) for nothing. As of August 15, only about 70 peoplenot 70% of the business was lost at HBO Max, or about 14% of the workforce. In a sometimes unintentionally funny earnings call, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav reassured listeners that HBO Max was not being destroyed, but would be the centerpiece of a new streaming platform that would see it combined with Discovery+ by next summer. The Maxxinistas could breathe a sigh of relief and live to fight another day. Why, though, does HBO Max’s uncertain future seem so important to so many? In short, because it has become one of the only streaming platforms to distinguish itself in recent years. Despite launching just two years ago, in May 2020, HBO Max almost immediately created real brand loyalty in a fraction of the time it took for streaming competitors like Netflix and Hulu. This is partly due to its proximity to premium cable channel HBO, which regularly airs some of the most beloved and watched television shows, including The Sopranos, game of thrones, Euphoriaand Succession. (It also helps that all HBO titles are available to stream on HBO Max.) But HBO Max has also become an entity in its own right and has been responsible for some of the newest titles streaming. Take a look at his Emmy-nominated slate: The stairs, station eleven, the stewardess, and hacks, who won three Emmys last fall for Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Lead Actress for John Smart. In just a few years, HBO Max has solidified itself as an awards player and helped inaugurate the Jean Smartaissance, two equally important feats.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2022/08/why-does-everyone-care-so-much-about-the-hbo-max-chaos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos