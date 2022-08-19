Bollywood and its failed attempts at time travel-Entertainment News, Firstpost





Time travel is a genre that Hindi filmmakers revel in, but we’ve instead been scoffed at due to the inanity and madness on screen. There are hardly any titles that clicked. Will Dobaaraa break the spell?

Funshh, Love Story 2050, Action Replayy and Baar Baar Dekho posters

Time travel is a tricky genre to attempt. It requires finesse in visuals, thoroughness in storytelling, and understanding of emotions. So far, if gaud(y). It’s a space that Hindi filmmakers revel in, but that we’ve rather scoffed at because of the inanity and madness exhibited there. There are hardly any titles that clicked. The first time travel movie I saw was Imtiaz Punjabis Fun2shh: guys in the 10th century. I read the guys as duds, which was exactly the fate of the film, although I quite enjoyed it when I saw this take Back to the future. Why did he fail? Was it because of his box office clash with Munna Bhai MBBS.? Were there any stories about the clashes back then? Any idea how to go back to 2003 to understand? In any event. Let’s come to the year 2008 which led us to the year 2050. No price to guess, the film is love story 2050, with Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra. This magnanimous debut raged from day one, with complaints about its daunting length, hammered acting, tacky visual effects, and a disappointing leading man. The idea was ambitious, the result was quite the opposite. Here is a film where the actors barely reacted to the new world around them, with flying cars and robots. The eyes remain intact, the face empty and the delivery flat. How can audiences respond to this new world when the actors who inhabit it remain uninspired? Another interpretation of Back to the future was Vipul Shahs Action replaywith Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, six years after she betrayed him in a chilling kick-ass encounter Khakee. The first scene itself was a downside, with a loathsome pancake pasted across two gorgeous leads to suggest they’ve aged. Bachchan barely managed to keep up with the slapstick tone of this supposed comedy, especially around veterans like Kumar and Rajpal Yadav. Randhir Kapoor introduced himself as an eccentric scientist who makes a time machine that takes us back to the 70s. It was a movie that Shekhar Kapur was shooting with Aamir Khan in the 90s, before he was shelved for unknown reasons. Shah had a crackling theme on his hands that went rather unnoticed. Surprisingly, the only Hindi movie that has worked in this genre for the past few years is Vikram Bhatts. 3d haunted. Read the last thing – 3D. It was India’s first film to be converted to the format, sparking curiosity. The reaction inside the room was the opposite of the gender it represented. It worked out somehow, and the filmmaker then moved on to Ishq dangerous, again in 3D, 3 times the ‘D’isaster. Nitya Mehra had a well-themed idea of ​​time travel for his film Baar Baar Dekho, where a man wakes up in multiple time zones to rectify what he did wrong. So we see some delightful visuals here too, in the past, present, and future. But the tracks failed to spark any passion or chemistry that could make the genre and the narrative palpable. Contrary to its name, it was hardly a unique watch. All eyes are on dobaaraa now who posted today. Will this Anurag Kashyap film break the spell of the time travel genre? Only time will tell. No puns here. Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram

