South draws Bollywood in overseas box office sales

Indian films are seeing the first signs of a recovery in overseas markets with Telugu hits such as Vikram, Sita Rama, Bimbisara and RRR grabbing eyeballs in markets that were once a Bollywood stronghold.

Mimicking national trends, Hindi films did not cut the ice with the Indian diaspora over the Independence Day weekend. Aamir Khan-starring Laal Singh Chadha only grossed $4.02 million, despite efforts by Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures to promote the film. Akshya Kumars Rakshabandhan has also been a big disappointment with collections of just $70,000 at last count as Zee Studios spearheads its overseas marketing initiatives.

South Indian films are enjoying great success overseas, even in markets like the UAE where there is a large Malayalam-speaking population, but which has been dominated by Hindi films for years.” , said independent business analyst Sreedhar Pillai.

Actor Tovino Thomas Malayali action comedy, Thallumalawhich hit screens last weekend, was a huge hit at the UAE box office, selling 70,333 tickets compared to Laal Singh Chaddhas 49,180 within three days of its release, for a total gross of $3.9 million in worldwide collections over the opening weekend. Previously, Khans films rang cash registers in the Middle East.

South Indian films have been well received, despite lacking a big star cast, and show there is a market for mid-sized films among Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu audiences, officials said. trade experts.

The period drama Bimbisara made collections of 29 crore in the opening weekend globally, while Dulquer Salmaan star Sita Ramam, released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, recorded 50 crores.

On the other hand, Bollywood sees its fortunes sinking more and more. The United States, which was one of the strongest markets, saw Aamir Khan’s film earn around $1 million in four days, while in the Middle East collections were just 900. 000 dollars.

In 2018, his Thugs of Hindostan won over 128 crores in overseas sales.

Indian audiences abroad have generally enjoyed mainstream commercial Hindi films, but recent Bollywood films such as Anek, Jersey and Runway 34 have also failed to make their mark.

Even Yash Raj Films Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar respectively, ended their overseas tour with $1.63 million and $1.20 million.

As in the domestic market, overseas crowds have also become very selective after the pandemic. Moreover, they are also more exposed to Hollywood content on other platforms,” said film producer, trade and exposure expert Girish Johar.

Catch all industry news, banking news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less