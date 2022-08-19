Bollywood artists used to receive government pensions from Akhilesh until Yogi Adityanath stopped it in 2017





The situation in Bollywood, the traditional Hindi film industry, is deteriorating day by day, with several big-budget and big-banner films facing widespread boycotts for various reasons. The most recent is Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is facing a popular boycott. Aamir Khan’s latest anti-Indian rants, his negative and derogatory depiction of Hindu gods in his film PK, and his explicitly political remarks all led to the film’s rejection by viewers. While the industry has drawn the ire of the general public by rendering popular opinions irrelevant and producing films that are overtly explicit and disparaging of the majority, it should be noted that hundreds of Bollywood artists and filmmakers were receiving monthly pension from Akhilesh. Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh. The pensions were only discontinued after Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of the state, paying for the government-funded program of distributing Bollywood artists and filmmakers with a monthly pension. Yogi Adityanath ends handing out monthly pensions to Bollywood artists and filmmakers UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in an interview that the state has now stopped offering free stuff. When asked if he had stopped paying a pension to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, he said: “We have stopped giving gifts. Be it Anurag Kashyap or anyone else, their habits got worse after getting free funds. Undoubtedly, the money belongs to the people of the state and should be used accordingly. In 2016, a year before the State Assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav, then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, announced a scheme to provide monthly pensions of Rs 50,000 to Yash Bharti Samman winners of the state. According to the scheme, 172 beneficiaries received the pension until February 2017. Raj Babbar, his wife Nadira Raj Babbar, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bharadwaj and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were among those who benefited. Apart from a monthly pension, the winner received Rs 11 lakh, a shawl and a certificate. Yash Bharti Samman, started by Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1994, was dissolved by the Mayawati government, but Akhilesh Yadav revived it in 2013. The government said in October 2015 that beneficiaries will receive a monthly pension. Yogi Adityanath order a full evaluation of the Yash Bharti Awards, focusing on the process of determining the winners, during a Cultural Department review meeting on April 21, 2017. The CM said the dignity of the recipients should be maintained as honoring the ineligible persons compromised honor. He had also stated that action would be taken based on the review report. Later in December 2020, it was reported that the government of Uttar Pradesh intended to interrupt the Yash Bharti Samman in favor of a new honor called Rajya Sanskriti Puraskar. According to the government’s proposal, this prize will be awarded to a total of 25 people in the fields of literature, arts, sports, social services, culture, medicine, education, etc. The top reward in this program would be Rs 5 lakh, awarded in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

