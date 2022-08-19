Tough guys, nude pioneers and a bogan in Bollywood: nine sports stars turned actors | sport

SHane Crawford once stood on a stage in the middle of the MCG and said to the celebrating Hawthorn fans: that’s what I’m talking about. In November, take to a stage at Melbourne’s Regent Theater and try your hand at a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

In the past, I probably got the gig because I was able to kick a soccer ball, the former AFL star said of being cast as Pharaoh in Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat . [But theatre producers] in America and England have no idea who I am and they think of people as artists.

While cynics may suggest Crawford is kidding himself if he thinks producers weren’t aware of his footballing roots when he was cast on the Melbourne show, he’s not the first athlete to trade lights. bright lights of sporting celebrity against the bright lights of showbiz. Now it’s just a matter of seeing if he struts around well enough to ever find his name on a list like this.

Dwayne Johnson

Before he was the highest paid actor on the planet and before honing his craft in the drama school that is professional wrestling, The Rock was winning national titles in the college gridiron. While injuries have cruelly ravaged his NFL dreams, an estimated $270 million in salary this year alone should ease his pain.

Former wrestler Dwayne Johnson (left) and former diver Jason Statham team up for the 2019 film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Photography: UNIVERSAL

Brett Lee

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall when the Australian fast bowler told steel-eyed skipper Ricky Ponting that he had recorded a love duet with an Indian singer. Lee got the last laugh: Youre the One for Me reached No. 2 on the subcontinent and Lee went on to star in the 2015 romcom unINDIAN, a film that inspired an Australian critic to declare: Bollywood is going bogan.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Fast fact: the world’s most famous Austrian bodybuilder had a total of 58 words of dialogue in The Terminator, further proof that it’s not what you say on screen, it’s how good you look huge saying so. It’s still hard to believe that the 38th Governor of California is the same man who gave us the immortal bloodline It’s Not a Kindergarten Cop Tumor.

OJ Simpson

After going from professional footballer to aspiring actor, the 1973 NFL Player of the Year and star of The Naked Gun trilogy once said he sometimes chooses non-positive roles to tear down that image of OJ Simpson. , the refined athlete. But that was before his best-known role as a defendant who was acquitted of the actual murder of his ex-wife and his subsequent armed robbery and kidnapping convictions.

vinnie jones

A self-proclaimed tough man, the England footballer has been sent off 12 times during his career and once boasted: I took the violence off the terraces and on the pitch. No surprise then when he appeared in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels as a mobster called Big Chris. Proving that typecasting never hurt anyone, his later roles include a gun for hire, a henchman, a football hooligan and a death row inmate forced to fight to the death on a deserted island. .

Annette Kellerman

Annette Kellerman: Australia’s aquatic queen. Photograph: GL Archives/Alamy

The Australian sports world remembers the Aqua Queen, an International Swimming Hall of Fame inductee who popularized the sport among women in the early 1900s. as the first major actress to appear fully nude in a Hollywood production. It was in Daughter of the Gods (1916), one of many roles that cemented his status as an agent of change.

Murray Rose

The legendary swimmer made his Olympic debut at the Melbourne Games in 1956, winning three gold medals at the age of 17. The budding comedian made his acting debut in 1962 as Convict No 2 in the ABC adaptation of My Three Angels. While one reviewer described his performance as decorative, that clearly wasn’t a bad thing considering he went on to score a variety of other film and TV roles.

Ian Robert

One of the NRL’s toughest strikers of the 1980s and 1990s, Roberts entered an even more brutal arena after leaving the audition room. The NIDA-educated actor, who remains the only first-year player to be gay, has since compiled a synopsis featuring cameos in the Star Wars franchises, Superman and Underbelly, as well as a starring role in 2012’s Saltwater.

Jason Statham

Hang on to your budgie smugglers, the carrier represented England diving to the 1990 Commonwealth Games. It’s a bit of a sore point that I never had at the Olympics, Statham said of the life he lived before he earned a reputation for playing ultra-violent, no-nonsense action heroes. frills that ate Commonwealth Games divers for breakfast.