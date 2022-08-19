Bollywood and the boycott campaign: how long will the big names in cinema remain silent?





The higher the stakes, the deeper the silence. For a long time, this has been accepted as the reason why the big names in Hindi cinema don’t speak up even in the face of the most vocal attacks on the industry. Calls to boycott movies, usually for flimsy reasons before they’re released, trolling celebrities over something as frivolous as dress or weight, and being offended by trivial questions because that “feelings are hurt” has become commonplace. Although the film industry has been repeatedly described as India’s soft power by our rulers, there is no denying that it has also become an easy target.

In light of this, Arjun Kapoor’s recent statement during an interview with bollywood hungama, that the industry has made a mistake in silencing negative campaigns is a refreshing break from the industry’s tendency to tiptoe around controversies, instead of confronting them. Kapoor said, “We made a mistake thinking that our work will speak for itself… I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made it a habit. We have to come together and do something because what people write about us or trending hashtags is far from reality. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has too recently delved into the current boycott trend. Known for speaking his mind, Kashyap said Indianexpress.com: These are strange times, where everything is to be boycotted… This country now has a culture of boycott. If you’re not boycotted, then you don’t matter. The bigwigs in the industry are surely aware that the only way to fight it is to unite. But very few specify it, unlike Kashyap or Kapoor. This fear of speaking out or sticking together is what filmmaker Hansal Mehta, in a previous conversation with The Indian Express had described as an act of self-preservation. But this containment policy has clearly failed. Even when a much-loved star like Aamir Khan tried to overturn the call for a boycott of his new film Laal Singh Chaddha proclaiming his love for India and stating that he i want to assure everyone that this is not the case (that he does not love his country) so please don’t boycott my films, he failed to stop the negative online campaign against the film. Same, in the case of Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan. Kumar also pleaded during a promotional event that the public should not boycott the film as the success of a film helps the country’s economy. Hardly anyone other than those associated with Laal Singh Chaddha responded directly to the boycott call. However, some industry colleagues and friends of Khan, such as Hrithik Roshan, praised the film and urged audiences to watch it. Shortly after Roshan’s tweet, there were calls for a boycott of his upcoming action thriller. Vikram Veda. This explains why celebrities are reluctant to take a stand. The reasons behind these boycotts and similar attacks range from small and fanciful to revenge. As Khan faced the heat of his 2015 statement about feeling unsafe in India, Raksha Bandhan faced online anger when a four-year-old tweet by film writer Kanika Dhillon was unearthed and declared Hinduphobic. In the past, several films such as My name is khan and Padmaavat managed to put their pre-release controversies behind them and have an impressive run in theaters. Many films like the one directed by Abhishek Chaubey Utta Punjab and Alankrita Shrivastavs Lipstick Under My Burkha, both released in 2016, fought back against censorship. Their cases went to the Bombay High Court, with both obtaining favorable verdicts. However, in an increasingly hostile environment, few filmmakers today are ready to lead this kind of fight. It likely has to do with the smearing of the industry over the past few years, which peaked following the disappearance of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. Several prominent film personalities have been harshly criticized and the industry faced a protracted witch hunt. Nearly four months later, four industry associations and 34 production houses filed a civil suit in the Delhi High Court to order two news channels and social media platforms to refrain from making or publishing remarks irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory acts against the Hindi film industry. Such reprisals are rare. The internet has empowered anyone who has woken up on the wrong side of the bed to vent their frustration on social media or start a hashtag campaign. This encouraged them to influence public perception and push their agenda forward. A large part of the public remains, or chooses to be, oblivious to these manipulations. Among the multitude of social media users, it is difficult to separate the bots and trolls from the ordinary viewer. But will it help if Bollywood doesn’t react, dispel conspiracy theories and make it clear that enough is enough? It is already at the mercy of cyber bullies and those looking to gain political ground, the industry needs to band together, rethink and come up with a plan to counter such attacks. [email protected]

