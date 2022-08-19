Is the #BoycottBollywood Twitter trend proof of India’s growing intolerance?

In 2015, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan spoke out against what he described as a rising tide of religious intolerance in India and said he understood why his wife wanted to leave the country. He spoke of the lynching of a 50-year-old Muslim in Delhi, suspected of transporting beef.

Following this, he was hurled a series of insults, one of the loudest of which was Anti-National. However, it was a time when Aamir Khan was undeterred and supportive of everything he said. It was a time when a number of Indian writers, scientists and filmmakers returned their awards in protest against the Indian government and they were not locked in. It was a time when freedom of expression was hanging by a thread but still there.

Cut to 2022, when the same comment came back to bite Aamir Khan in the form of #BoycottLaalSinghChadda, he bowed.

During Laal Singh Chaddha promotional event in New Delhi, Aamir reacted to the boycott trend and said: If I hurt anyone in any way, I’m sorry. I don’t want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn’t want to watch the movie, I’ll respect their sentiment.

He regrets it now and this word is proof of how slowly and how deeply intolerance has seeped into the fabric of India and it is here to stay.

Boycott Trends in 2022

In 2015, Shah Rukh Khan also came out and spoke about how he thinks India is becoming intolerant and his fate is no different from Aamirs. Now, that statement has surfaced just in time for the most crucial milestone of his career.

In 2021, The Caravan Magazine, one of India’s leading publications, ran a front page cover depicting Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as a Hindutvas poster boy and all hell broke loose on right-wing Indian Twitter who defended him with all his might. The same right-wing Indian Twitter recently started a boycott trend against his latest film Raksha Bandhan. Raison? Another old comment.

But wait, there’s more! Hrithik Roshans Vikram Vedha is also boycotted because he praised Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha. Ranbir Kapoors Brahmastra, meanwhile, is boycotted because he made a special appearance in Aamirs PK’s film. Amitabh Bachchans liked reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was also boycotted due to Aamirs’ appearance in the first episode. #BoycottTiger3 is also Twitter’s latest trend, just because. Shocking!

It should be noted that the commonality between all these boycott tendencies is any act of criticism, large or small, direct or indirect, against the Indian government.

Instead of taking Aamir Khan’s statement as constructive criticism, it was exaggerated and what followed was a witch hunt against everyone and everything about him.

Growing intolerance against freedom of expression

While plenty of political evidence proves how India has become an intolerant, selfish and Orwellian state over time, we are not going to open this Pandora’s box. For now we are only going to focus on how India as a country has a twisted definition of Article 19 (freedom of speech and expression) of the Indian Constitution and how it forces dissident artists to be silent.

In 2020, when the country was in turmoil over protests against the unconstitutional CAA-NRC (as judged by Indian Muslims), Deepika Padukone visited JNU to lend her support to students who had been attacked with sticks and stalks by a masked crowd, while police reportedly watched.

Following this, the right quickly set in motion the #BoycottChhappaak trend on Twitter.

Farhan Akhtars Toofaan was also boycotted for supporting the CAA protests. Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Javed Jafri and Swara Bhaskar have been trolled, abused and subjected to endless hate for the same reason.

It doesn’t stop there. Also during the farmers’ protest, Diljit Dosanjh, Vishal Dadlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sonam Kapoor were targeted for speaking out against the government.

While films like The Kashmir Files, Sooryavanshi and Tanhaji have been applauded for openly propagating an agenda against Muslims, PK, OMG, Article 15, Kedarnath, Udta Punjab and Mulk among many more recent films have been boycotted by people . Because these films had dared to show something other than the majority opinion.

Every day we wake up to a new movie boycotted because of the lead actor, director or writer’s sinister past where they had dared to speak out against the Indian government.

We have entered a new normal, where netizens and Twitterati have become self-proclaimed guardians of India and nationalism who sue in no time, while the government and the judiciary quietly look the other way.

So where does this witch hunt end? And more importantly, when the powerful voices of India are drowned out, what chance does the ordinary Indian have?