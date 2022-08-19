Keeping Up Appearances actress Josephine Tewson dies aged 91 | Television





British sitcom star Josephine Tewson has died aged 91, her agent has confirmed. Tewson, best known for her roles in Keeping Up Appearances and Last of the Summer Wine, died Thursday night at Denville Hall, a London care home for people in the entertainment industry. A statement from her agent, Jean Diamond of Diamond Management, said: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Josephine Tewson. Josephine passed away peacefully last night at Denville Hall at the age of 91. Born in Hampstead, northwest London, in 1931, Tewson attended high school before enrolling at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, from which she graduated in 1952. She had minor roles in the 1960s on shows such as Z-Cars and The Charlie Drake Show and regularly appeared in sketches alongside comedians Ronnie Corbett and Ronnie Barker in Hark at Barker and Frost on Sunday. Tewson and Ronnie Corbett in a comedy sketch for Frost Sunday in 1969. Photography: ITV/Rex/Shutterstock She played Edna Hawkins in the first six series of the ITV sitcom Shelley, which aired in the 1980s and early 90s. However, she was best known for playing the pragmatic Elizabeth Warden, a reluctant neighbor and confidante of snobby Hyacinth Bucket on the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances. Roy Clarke, the writer behind the series, also provided Tewson with her most memorable late-career role playing Miss Davenport on Last of the Summer Wine between 2003 and 2010. In 2012, she launched a one-woman show, Still Keeping Up Appearances?, which toured the UK. Former EastEnders actress Debbie Arnold, 67, was among those who paid tribute. She tweeted: So sad we lost 2 wonderful people first Bruce Montague [who starred as Leonard in sitcom Butterflies] and now two days later Josephine Tewson. She said she had worked with both actors in the West End. We had so much fun. I loved Joe. Farewell to Josephine Tewson. John loved working with her on Last of the Summer Wine. Another party. pic.twitter.com/tW8lDyLmPv — Carol Challis (@BeingBoycie) August 19, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/BeingBoycie/status/1560638203115208705″,”id”:”1560638203115208705″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”b5fc75f6-360b-4697-9326-4175f2565f43″}}”/> Carol Challis, the wife of actor John Challis, better known as Boycie on Only Fools and Horses, shared an image of her late husband and Tewson performing together on Last of the Summer Wine. She wrote: Farewell to Josephine Tewson. John loved working with her on Last of the Summer Wine. Another party.

