Karthikeya 2 is Tollywood’s latest box office sensation. Up-and-coming young actor Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran star in this mystical thriller.

The short film works wonders in Hindi. Released in Hindi with 50 shows on opening day, the film has 1000 plus shows by the end of day 6. This is phenomenal for a small hero movie in the northern belt.

The interesting news is that the movie collected more yesterday than the biggies – Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Karthikeya 2 topped the box office in the Northern region and shocked the trade pundits. According to PR figures, Karthikeya 2 collected a solid Rs. 1.6 crore Nett yesterday. The film will dominate the box office this weekend, according to trade experts.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, Adithya Menon, Harsha Chemudu and Srinivasa Reddy also played prominent roles in this film. Produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the film’s music is composed by Kaala Bhairava.

Items you may be interested in:


Ad: Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food