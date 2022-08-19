Make the breakup of Station Eleven that broke our hearts

For a year, Kirsten (Mathilde Lawler) and John (Himesh Patel) had only the other. A flu pandemic has wiped out most of humanity, and these two strangers, an eight-year-old child actor who was separated from his parents, and the drifting writer who found her before he either too late, survived together, first in a Chicago skyscraper. with Jeevans’ brother, Frank (Nabhan Rizwan), then after Frank’s death, in the snowy desert. There is great love between them and great pain, an intensity of emotions that can change the mood at any moment.

It’s the way to station eleven, Epic limited series from HBO Maxs that serves as a great tapestry of humanity in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Its resonance in the pandemic era has remained undeniable since its January finale, clearly sticking around long enough to earn the notice of the Television Academy, which awarded the series seven Emmy nominations. Among those recognized were lead actor Patel and showrunner Patrick Somerville for writing.

The penultimate episode, Dr. Chaudhary, marks the climax of their special collaboration. And that moment on the show that sees Kirsten and Jeevan argue after he throws away his beloved book, station eleven, out into the woods represents the show at its most real and emotionally devastating. (Watch the scene below.) The episode’s big scene is peppered with odd details, like a VHS copy of Pretty in pink playing as an introduction to the characters’ heartbroken cries. It also leads to something crucial which Jeevan leaves angry, only to be attacked by a wolf. Later, he is rescued by people who will take him away from the only person he knows and love in this new world, but also give him an unexpected second chance.

That’s what it’s all about, Patel says in a Zoom chat alongside Somerville. It’s about those people who find themselves in a dark situation.

The details

Patrick Somerville: This cabin we found, we could only spot it in the fall. We had no idea what it would look like in the middle of winter. It happened to be buried in the snow, but the truth is that it was perfect. The handles hung this amazing gel on the walls to create that ice feeling and the art department created giant hanging icicles, and Steve Cosens, our DP, lit only naturally inside this place. When it comes to this argument, it’s a new feeling. Its orange and dark and shimmering. It never looks like this again in the show like it does at night in the cabin with the fire on. And the costumes are unlike any other costume in any other episode, which made it special.

Himesh Patel: The costume was a tipping point for me because obviously Jeevan has to get dressed quickly and walk out the door at the end. Wed already shot the outside piece, so it had to match what we cut. I’m in the middle of this hugely emotional moment, and then I have to put on this jacket. It was a coat within a coat.

Somerville: It was supposed to be the Doctor Eleven mantle from episode seven, so [Jeevans rescuers] could mistake him for a doctor on the road. But it was Himesh’s idea, actually, to have the coat lying on the couch moments earlier when he says, I’m a doctor, and he looks up and sees the coat. Himesh, I remember you coming up to me saying, Why do I say I’m a doctor? I gave a long, written response, and Himesh was like, Can we just have the coat lying on the couch, please? I need something to play.