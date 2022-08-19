Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 trailer: Maheep Kapoor breaks down | Web series





Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari are back with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2. Karan Johar, who produces the Netflix show, and the creators shared the trailer for the upcoming show on Friday, and it looks like the gang is back with even more drama, gossip and glamour. From discussing menopause to always being surrounded by chaos, the video gives a glimpse of all that’s to come when Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 drops on September 2. Read more: Seema Khan says ‘women are losing interest in sex’ in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 teaser; Farah Khan is waiting for words of wisdom’ The minute and a half trailer opens with Seema, Maheep, Neelam and Bhavana arriving in style in matching black dresses. The four adult women are seen cycling together on vacation, before an angry Maheep Kapoor can be seen telling actor Sanjay Kapoor, her husband, You must start liking me, I think. it’s time you did. Then the conversation shifts to hot flashes with Neelam saying as the group chatted: Is it hot or is it just me? The trailer then cuts to another group chat, where Seema says, It’s not menopause for sure. Next, Maheep was seen showing her face and saying, This glow is not makeup. Karan also made an appearance in the trailer, as did filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actors Arjun Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Singer-rapper Badshah was also seen meeting Seema on a date. Bhavana is also seen in a family chat with her daughter Ananya Panday and her husband Chunky Panday, the former asking Bhavana, are you pregnant? Neelam is seen talking to her husband, actor Sameer Soni, about a project that has a kissing scene. Sameer and Neelam are then seen in a heated argument, where he tells her in Hindi, These friends are very manipulative. To which, she says, They are not manipulative. Karan Johar was seen advising Maheep in one scene and saying to him: why are you putting your issues with Bhavana under the rug? Although the trailer doesn’t reveal the issue between the two friends, Maheep is seen at one point crying and saying, I don’t want to talk about it. Seema is also seen throwing herself into their cases as she stated that one of them acted like a victim and the other acted like a referee. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, a reality show-style documentary, is produced by Karan Johars Dharmatic Entertainment. It follows the glamorous quartet of BFFs-cum-Bollywood-wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari, who are known for their star-studded circle of friends, which includes the actor’s wife and interior designer. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan. The show also focuses on the respective marriages of Maheep, Bhavana and Neelams to actors Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey and Samir Soni, as well as Seemas’ personal life.

