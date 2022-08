Dragon Ball Voice Actor Loses Appeal in Sexual Harassment Defamation Lawsuit : NPR

. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Funimation

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Funimation Voice-over actor Vic Mignogna has lost his appeal in a defamation lawsuit he filed that brought to light sexual harassment in the Japanese animation industry. Mignogna has been a well-known English voice in anime for over two decades, starring in popular series such as Fullmetal Alchemist and Dragon Ball. In 2019, her work came to a halt after a series of sexual misconduct allegations against her surfaced on the internet. That year, Mignogna sued his former employer, two women who accused him of inappropriate behavior, and the partner of one of the women. His claims, including defamation and tort interference, were later dismissed by a Texas judge. Mignogna appealed the decision. But on Thursday, the Fort Worth 2nd Court of Appeals upheld the decision and ordered Mignogna to pay at least $250,000 in attorney fees to the four Funimation defendants, Jamie Marchi, Monica Rial and Ron Toye. (That figure could be higher because the amount owed to Rial and Toye is being reviewed by the courts.) On Thursday night, Rial, a voice actress who was one of two women Mignogna was suing, wrote on Twitter, “#Itsover.” “I wanted to thank you all for your love and support. I’ve been part of the anime community for 23 years and I love it. Here’s to moving forward, healing, and celebrating anime!” she added. Mignogna’s attorney, Ty Beard, did not respond to NPR’s request for comment. What happened In January 2019, the sexual misconduct allegations against Mignogna came to a head after the premiere of his film Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The voice actor quickly denied any allegations of sexual harassment or sexual assault. “My heart cries out for anyone who endures a violation like this, so to be accused of harming others in this way…I have no words,” he posted on Twitter. But the following month, Rooster Teeth, a production company, cut ties with Mignogna and removed him from the cast of RWBY, an anime-style web show. Funimation, an entertainment company, has also conducted an internal investigation and fired Mignogna in early February 2019. Several anime conventions have also canceled Mignogna’s appearances. around the same time, Brand names and Rials, prominent voice actors, have spoken separately about disturbing experiences with Mignogna. Both said they felt compelled to speak up after learning they weren’t alone. “My experience is minor compared to many others; however, having realized this was not an isolated incident, I felt compelled to share,” Marchi said. wrote on Twitter in February 2019. Amid a three-year legal battle, Mignogna slowly returned to the industry. Last year, he and Anime Matsuri, a convention held in Houston, teamed up to open a dubbing studio. The ad received some backlash, but the voice actor continues to have a loyal following.

