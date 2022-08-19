Wife of Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze pays tribute to late actor ahead of film’s 35th anniversary





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! As the 35th anniversary of the iconic movie “Dirty Dancing” approaches this weekend, Patrick Swayze’s widow has paid tribute to the late actor. “When Patrick was still alive, he always said, ‘I’m part of my second generation of fans’… He was approached by young women who weren’t even born when the movie came out,” Niemi said. at Entertainment Tonight. Niemi was married to Swayze from 1975 until her death in 2009 aged 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Swayze’s widow described her late husband as “one of a kind” and said she still felt his presence almost 13 years later. STAY AT THE “DIRTY DANCING” HOTEL 35 YEARS AFTER THE START OF THE FILM “It’s very strange to have someone so far away and yet still have them so incredibly close in your heart,” Niemi told the outlet. “I feel like he’s with me every day, but, of course, it would be nice to have him physically in the room,” she added. “But, I’ll tell you, we had a great trip, and there’s so much to be thankful for.” “Dirty Dancing” was released in August 1987, and Niemi talked about Swayze’s iconic scene during which he lifts actress Jennifer Grey, who played “Baby,” above his head. “Patrick loves leaving, and he was strong enough to do it all,” Niemi revealed. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “When they want to pull off a super lift, he says, ‘I’ve got one for you. “” In July 2020, Lionsgate confirmed there would be a “Dirty Dancing” reboot and said Gray was collaborating with the studio. Swayze’s widow hinted that the late actor “wouldn’t do it again” if he was still alive. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “Dirty Dancing was like lightning in a bottle,” Niemi noted. “I don’t think you can absolutely duplicate something. I think you always have to start from scratch, but if they do, I hope it’s the absolute best and has its own character, its own personality and his source of inspiration.

