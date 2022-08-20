Entertainment
Bruce Montague death: Butterflies, Hollyoaks and Doctor Who star dies aged 83
Butterflies actor Bruce Montague has died aged 83, his agent has confirmed.
The actor who also starred in Doctor Who and Hollyoaks will “be sorely missed”.
Talent agency Belfield and Ward announced the sad news, writing: “We are very sad to announce that the glorious Bruce Montague has passed away.
Sad: Butterflies star Bruce Montague has died: The Doctor Who and Hollyoaks actor died aged 83 as the agent paid tribute to ‘the man who will be sorely missed’ (pictured by 2015)
“Such a gentleman and he will be greatly missed. What a talent and what a career on stage and on screen! From Butterflies to more recently Funny Girl and 42nd St.
“Rest well, my dear! »
Bruce played Leonard Dunn in the sitcom Butterflies.
He starred in over 300 television productions during his busy career, the first being in 1965 when he landed a role in the sci-fi drama Undermind.
TV Star: Bruce played the famous role of Leonard Dunn on the sitcom Butterflies.
RIP: Talent Agency Belfield and Ward announced the sad news on Twitter on Wednesday
The TV legend also had an incredibly successful career on stage with performances as Mr Brownlow in Oliver! and Firman in The Phantom of the Opera.
Most recently, he played Abner Dillon on a UK tour of 42nd Street, reprising the role in 2017’s major West End revival at the Theater Royal Drury Lane.
He then starred in the Savoyard production of Funny Girl opposite Sheridan Smith and Darius Danesh, who died tragically aged 41 last week.
‘Internship dad:’ Bruce co-star Joel Montague was shocked upon hearing the news of his passing and took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute
Co-stars: Bruce appeared in the Savoy production of Funny Girl opposite Sheridan Smith and Darius Danesh – who died tragically aged 41 last week (pictured in 2018)
Bruce co-star Joel Montaguewas shocked upon hearing the news of his passing and took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.
Posting a photo of the couple together, calling him his “stage dad”, he wrote: “I can’t believe this!!!
‘Sad couple of days for the Funny Girl Family!!!! RIP Bruce Montague (no relation, but I called him my scene dad) what a wonderful man he was #ripbruce.’
Heartfelt: American film actor Maxwell Caulfield took to Twitter on Thursday and paid tribute to the actor
Icon: The legendary theater actor has starred in over 300 TV productions, including a starring role in Whoops Apocalypse playing the role of Shah Massiq Rassim
Back on stage: Bruce played Abner Dillon on a UK tour of 42nd Street, reprising the role in the big West End revival in 2017 at the Theater Royal Drury Lane (pictured with actress Sheena Easton who called Dorothy Brock)
Soap star: Bruce also enjoyed a five-episode stint on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks in 2015 (pictured at a music screening in 2019)
Bruce was married to another actress, Barbara Latham, who was best known for her role in the 1969 TV movie The Alpha Plan.
The couple had two children, Sam, a cinematographer, and Kate, an artist and resided in Hove.
American film actor Maxwell Caulfield took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote: ‘A truly darling #BruceMontague man and the very essence of a laddie actor’ As long as men can breathe, or eyes can see / so long live this, and it gives life to you.’
Tributes poured in for the late actor, with one heartbroken fan writing on Twitter: “Bruce was a cherished man and a glorious actor and he will be sorely missed.” Sincere condolences to all his family and friends.
Emotion: Tributes pour in for the late actor since news of his death was announced
Another said: ‘Very sorry…last time I passed by and spoke on a train journey from Birmingham to London…good man.’
“I love butterflies every time I’ve seen it RIP Bruce Montague,” a third commented.
Paying tribute to them, another follower wrote: “Very sad news indeed – this 80s kid will always be remembered as Leonard in Butterflies and the fallen Shah in Whoops Apocalypse. God Rest His Soul, Always.”
While a fifth recalled: ‘Bruce was a lovely man, when I ran the Theater Royal in Brighton in the 90s we socialized a lot, it was great fun to be with.’
Sitcom: Bruce is familiar for his role in the six-episode 1982 television sitcom Whoops Apocalypse
