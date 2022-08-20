Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddharth’s Tollywood Film Outperforms New Bollywood Movies





Image source: TWITTER/ACTOR_NIKHIL Karthikeya 2 Box office collection of Karthikeya 2: Nikhil Siddharth’s Tollywood film is a hit at the box office. the film was in competition against big names in Bollywood – Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. While the Hindi film failed to attract audiences in theaters. The Telugu film managed to bring the audience to the big screen. Consequently, its number of screens has also been increased. From 50 screens on day 1, the number increased to 1000 on day 6. Box office report of Karthikeya 2 “Kartthikeya 2 movie dubbed the South maintains its low collections and beats Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha in Maharashtra and Gujarat and various other centers. This movie will benefit from Janmashtami and will make a first week of 4-4.50 net crore. Maybe more as the film could really jump due to the holiday factor. On independence day it looked like the film could really burst into something bigger as the occupation in many places was very good, but those occupancy rates went down after the holidays,” Box Bureau India reported. The multilingual film, which was released across India, created waves upon its release. The film also did well in the Hindi market which surprised many. While the film had 157 Hindi shows on Saturday, that number jumped to 245 on Sunday. By Monday, broadcasts had increased to 274 in Hindi. Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​went on to point out that the film has seen remarkable growth, thanks to word of mouth. He said that while the Hindi version of the film made Rs 7 lakh on Saturday, it made Rs 28 lakh on Sunday and on Monday, that number hit Rs 1.10 crore. Nikhil Siddharth also retweeted a message in which it was mentioned that the number of screens for the film had been increased. Related |Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil’s film outperforms Laal Singh Chadha, Raksha Bandhan Related |Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: After an impressive jump on Monday, Nikhil’s film sees a slight drop About Karthikeya 2 Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the critically acclaimed “Karthikeya” released in 2014. The film is a mystery thriller about finding secrets buried under the sea near Dwaraka. Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran and actor Srinivas Reddy are on a mission to uncover a mystery, their journey taking them through the rising sea. Anupama Parameswaran is the female lead role in this film. The film was theatrically released on August 13, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Don’t miss these: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Neurologist reportedly called as comedians’ condition deteriorates Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Film Records Another Drastic Drop Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Attendance at Aamir Khan’s film drops even further Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/regional-cinema/karthikeya-2-box-office-collection-nikhil-siddharth-tollywood-film-overtops-new-bollywood-movies-2022-08-19-801239 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos